Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Jerome Ford and More Breakout Free-Agent Pickups

The Houston Texans have started the season 0-2, but there's finally reason to believe they have a bright future thanks to No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud. The rookie quarterback has played well to start his career despite a limited supporting cast, and it's beginning to translate to quality fantasy production.

Stroud finished as the No. 22 quarterback in Week 1 after he failed to find the end zone on any of his 44 passing attempts, but he moved up to No. 13 this past week after throwing his first two NFL touchdowns. The Ohio State product has now completed 58 of his 91 passing attempts for 626 yards and still hasn't been picked off yet.

Fumbles have been an issue, as he's lost two of the three he's coughed up. However, that should improve as Stroud grows more comfortable with the speed of the game and gets more in sync with his receivers.

The Texans do have some decent wideouts for their young quarterback to look for. Nico Collins is enjoying a breakout campaign thanks to Stroud—he's caught 13 of his 20 targets for 226 yards and a score so far—while veteran Robert Woods has hauled in 12 catches on 19 targets for 131 yards. Rookie Tank Dell is a waiver wire claim candidate in his own right after posting a breakout 7-72-1 stat line and led the Texans with 10 targets in Week 2.

With Houston's running game struggling—top backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary have combined for only 98 yards and zero touchdowns on 37 totes—Stroud and the passing attack should continue to carry this offense going forward. After averaging 45.5 throws over his first two games and putting up 21.5 fantasy points in Week 2, the first-year signal-caller clearly has the trust of this coaching staff with a green light to air it out.