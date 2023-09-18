Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Geno Smith Has Kobe Bryant's Desire of 'Always Being Curious'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

No one outside the Seattle Seahawks organization saw Geno Smith's ascent to Pro Bowl status coming.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, that's because no one saw the work Smith was putting in behind the scenes.

Carroll likened Smith to Kobe Bryant for his ability to stay curious despite being a backup behind Russell Wilson.

"That's what we all hope for when we're coaching but I'd never seen it so clearly illustrated," Carroll told Peter King of NBC Sports. "It's a fascinating realization. I've been coaching for a million years. Never figured it out, never saw it like I saw with Geno. Having the discipline as a player when there's a guy ahead of you, that's the hard part. Where do you find a guy disciplined enough that he can make himself ignore the reality?

"So he became a clear example to every player in our locker room. He's not just playing—he's teaching as he's doing this. You know, Kobe Bryant talked about the curiosity that he had to maintain as his career went on. Always being curious. That's what Geno has."

Smith began his career as a starter with the New York Jets in 2013 and 2014 before beginning a seven-year journey as a backup. He sat for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before latching on with the Seahawks in 2019, serving as Russell Wilson's backup.

While Smith saw the field minimally during his first two seasons in Seattle, he impressed during a four-game stretch in 2021 and stepped into the starter role when Wilson was traded to Denver ahead of the 2022 season. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in the process and a three-year, $75 million contract.

The first two weeks of the 2023 regular season have shown Smith's breakout was not a fluke. He's thrown for 440 yards and three scores without an interception as Seattle started the season at 1-1.