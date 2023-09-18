Report: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Concerts at SoFi Generated $10M+ for Rams' Stan Kroenke

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For a brief period this summer, there may have been no bigger "Swiftie" than Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote that the nine concerts Taylor Swift and Beyoncé combined to perform at SoFi Stadium netted a projected $10 million-plus for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

King placed that revenue within the context of the ongoing debate over whether NFL stadiums should be mandated to have natural grass playing surfaces. By using artificial turf, owners theoretically have an easier time lining up a higher volume of major events, such as a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé performance, outside of the NFL calendar.

Kroenke and his fellow stakeholders certainly aren't going to recoup their $5.5 billion investment very quickly if they're only relying on the money they get from Rams and Los Angeles Chargers games.

The NFL might be the biggest sports league in the United States, but on a pound-for-pound basis, it might still trail the likes of Swift and Beyoncé in terms of revenue generation.