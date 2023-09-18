Waiver Wire Week 3: Matthew Stafford, Zack Moss, Reynolds Highlight Pickups to Know

3 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

No Cooper Kupp, no problem? OK, maybe that isn't entirely the case, but the touchdown column might be the only reflection of Kupp's absence on Matthew Stafford's stat sheet.



Despite being without his top target, Stafford has thrown for the third-most yards so far (641) while eclipsing the 300-yard mark in each of his contests. While all of this passing (93 attempts, second-most) has yielded only a single scoring strike, that number could skyrocket at any moment given his arm talent and the volume in this passing game.



Remember, Stafford has racked up this yardage against two talented defenses in the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. If the schedule ever softens, he could conceivably put up even bigger numbers.

