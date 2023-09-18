3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 2 Win vs. CardinalsSeptember 18, 2023
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 2 Win vs. Cardinals
The New York Giants overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 on Sunday.
Brian Daboll's team was not supposed to be in that position at halftime against a team that many believe will have the worst record in the NFL in 2023.
But credit has to be given to the Giants for finding a way out of their miserable start and kickstarting their season.
The second half version of the Giants looked more like the team we expected to see in 2023, and it gave the franchise a jolt of momentum heading into Thursday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
New York will likely come away from its west coast swing with a split record. The team received a big hit when Saquon Barkley limped off the field near the end of the quarter.
Barkley's status could leave a bittersweet taste within the franchise as it celebrates its first win of the season.
Second Half Comeback Was Incredible
The Giants waited until their fourth half of football in 2023 season to show something positive.
They got off to a wretched start in Arizona in which the offense looked out of sync and the defense could not stop Joshua Dobbs.
Whatever was said at halftime worked because the Giants scored within the first 90 seconds of the second half on a Daniel Jones touchdown run.
New York outscored Arizona 31-8 in the second half and it finished off the win with 24 unanswered points.
The comeback allowed Barkley and Darren Waller to feature in starring roles alongside Jones in the offense. The defense showed its potential by forcing the Cardinals into three straight punts.
New York still has not played a complete game yet, but Sunday's second-half surge at least showed the team what it is capable when it plays at its best and that could be a powerful thing within the locker room.
Saquon Barkley Stars and Gets Hurt
Barkley was an integral part of the Giants' comeback.
The star running back scored twice in the second half, once on the ground and through the air.
Barkley finished with 63 rushing yards on 17 carries and 29 receiving yards off six receptions.
The running back did not finish the game in good spirits, though, as he suffered an ankle injury as the Giants set up the game-winning field goal.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday that there is "cautious optimism" within the Giants organization regarding Barkley's ankle.
Barkley may not be able to play against San Francisco regardless of the severity of the injury and that could be a massive blow in a contest where the Giants needed everyone to be healthy.
Jalin Hyatt's Emergence
New York needs a big play threat at wide receiver, even with a healthy Barkley and Waller on the field.
Jalin Hyatt showcased why he could fill that role in the second half with two catches for 89 yards.
The rookie out of Tennessee earned gains of 58 and 31 yards to break open the Cardinals defense.
None of the other wide receivers on the Giants roster have the breakaway speed that Hyatt possesses.
The Giants need to incorporate Hyatt more into the offense so that opponents commit to his threat and leave the middle of the field and short-range passes open.
Hyatt may not lead the Giants in catches each week, but if he can make one or two game-changing plays, the NFC East side will at least have a different element in its offense that it did not possess in 2022.