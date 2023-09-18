3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 2 Win vs. Cardinals

0 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Giants overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 on Sunday.

Brian Daboll's team was not supposed to be in that position at halftime against a team that many believe will have the worst record in the NFL in 2023.

But credit has to be given to the Giants for finding a way out of their miserable start and kickstarting their season.

The second half version of the Giants looked more like the team we expected to see in 2023, and it gave the franchise a jolt of momentum heading into Thursday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

New York will likely come away from its west coast swing with a split record. The team received a big hit when Saquon Barkley limped off the field near the end of the quarter.