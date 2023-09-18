Raheem Mostert Commended by NFL Fans as Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Beat Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are known for their potent passing attack led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

However, it was Miami's rushing attack, led by veteran running back Raheem Mostert, that spearheaded a 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Mostert carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and reeled off a 43-yard run for a score midway through the fourth quarter that all but put the game away for Miami.

Tagovailoa had a relatively quiet night with 249 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 21-of-30 passing. Waddle led the team with 86 receiving yards on four catches, while Hill had five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

However, Mostert was the star of the night and the subject of praise from fans on social media:



In Miami's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mostert had just 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. That was because Tagovailoa lit things up with 466 yards through the air, with Hill reeling in 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores.

The Dolphins, who opened their season with back-to-back victories on the road, proved they can win in a variety of ways. Miami's defense also performed well against New England. If the team can keep up that balance on both sides of the ball, it will have a strong chance and making a second straight trip to the playoffs.