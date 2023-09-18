X

NFL

    Raheem Mostert Commended by NFL Fans as Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Beat Patriots

    Doric SamSeptember 18, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins hands the ball to Raheem Mostert #31 during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins are known for their potent passing attack led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

    However, it was Miami's rushing attack, led by veteran running back Raheem Mostert, that spearheaded a 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

    Mostert carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and reeled off a 43-yard run for a score midway through the fourth quarter that all but put the game away for Miami.

    Tagovailoa had a relatively quiet night with 249 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 21-of-30 passing. Waddle led the team with 86 receiving yards on four catches, while Hill had five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

    However, Mostert was the star of the night and the subject of praise from fans on social media:

    Trent Attyah @BookitWithTrent

    This Patriots defense making Mostert look like prime Adrian Peterson.

    tiff's tower of terror @terribletiffy12

    Mostert IS THE BOSTON TEA PARTY ☕️

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RAHEEM MOSTERT BREAKS FREE FOR HIS 2ND TD 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/tl5m1PTHPz">pic.twitter.com/tl5m1PTHPz</a>

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Raheem Mostert fantasy managers currently: <a href="https://t.co/nxLzYbDEJ1">pic.twitter.com/nxLzYbDEJ1</a>

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    Raheem Mostert fantasy managers right now 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/oRMx6eGtFH">pic.twitter.com/oRMx6eGtFH</a>

    49ers_Film @49ers_Film

    I love watching Mostert run the ball.

    David Fischer @DavidFischer_71

    RAHEEM MOSTERT to the end zone UNTOUCHED!!!

    Bill Koch @BillKoch25

    That should just about do it.<br><br>Raheem Mostert house call. Dolphins ran wing trap right up the middle -- Durham Smythe didn't even need to block anyone.<br><br>Daniel Ekuale was doubled and got crushed. No help on the second level. Mostert's speed handled the rest.

    Dave Hyde @davehydesports

    Connor Williams and Robert Hunt deserve to spike that touchdown run in which Raheem Mostert wasn't touched. Dolphins 24-10.

    GarritoX @GarritoX

    RAHHEEEEEEEEEEMMMMM MOSTERT 💨🛫

    Henry McKenna @henrycmckenna

    The Patriots fail to capitalize on Christian Gonzalez' INT. So the Dolphins slam the door shut on a comeback on the first play of their drive. <br><br>Raheem Mostert. 43-yard touchdown.

    MiamiClutchPE @MiamiClutchPE

    What a game from Mostert

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Raheem Mostert tonight:<br><br>— 18 CAR<br>— 121 YDS<br>— 2 TD<br><br>1st Dolphin RB to put up those numbers in a game since 2016. <a href="https://t.co/FLAyPxutX5">pic.twitter.com/FLAyPxutX5</a>

    In Miami's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mostert had just 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. That was because Tagovailoa lit things up with 466 yards through the air, with Hill reeling in 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores.

    The Dolphins, who opened their season with back-to-back victories on the road, proved they can win in a variety of ways. Miami's defense also performed well against New England. If the team can keep up that balance on both sides of the ball, it will have a strong chance and making a second straight trip to the playoffs.

    Mostert and the Dolphins will look to keep the momentum going in Week 3 when they host the Denver Broncos.