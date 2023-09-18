X

NFL

    Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Disappoints Fans in Loss to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

    Francisco RosaSeptember 18, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    In the end, it was too little, too late from the New England Patriots offense Sunday.

    Mac Jones' unit couldn't get much going for most of the night as they fell to the Miami Dolphins 24-17 at Gillette Stadium. They were able to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter but their failure to take advantage of their opportunities earlier in the game proved costly.

    Following an extraordinary outburst in Week 1 against the Chargers, the Dolphins offense was relatively contained by a stingy Patriots defense that was up to the challenge of taking on the most explosive air raid in the league.

    Tyreek Hill, who had over 200 yards last week, was held to just 40 on Sunday night.

    But all that defensive unit could do was watch as its offense failed to score a touchdown until the beginning of the fourth quarter.

    The Patriots wound up with just 288 yards of total offense. Jones had 231 yards through the air along with a touchdown and an interception.

    NFL fans were ready to call them out for the quiet night.

    Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz

    Not blaming the Patriots defense tonight. <br><br>I don't wanna hear it. This offense continually puts them on the field and does nothing to help them out.

    Stuckey @Stuckey2

    The Patriots offense is so bad the Dolphins just gained 12 yards of field position by throwing a pick

    Ben Belford-Peltzman @thepatriotsbeat

    That might seal it. The Patriots offense had several opportunities to get back in the game. For the second straight week they can't string together plays. Looks like the Patriots will start 0-2 for the first time since 2001. Boos are loud at Gillette.

    Blaiden Kirk @blaiden

    The Patriots defense forces a huge turnover but—as has been most of the night—the offense is not able to sustain drives and sends the defense right back out there :/

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Just not good offense all the way around for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> tonight. Two bad turnovers. Averaging 3.6 yards per play with three points. Rough night so far.

    Joe Murray @JoeyMurr

    Terrible throw by Mac Jones. Awful

    Dakota Randall @DakRandall

    That interception was as bad as it gets. Awful throw by Mac Jones, and a brutal route/compete from DeVante Parker. Timing obviously terrible, too

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Mac Jones now 0 for 7 with a pick on passes more than 10 yards down the field <a href="https://t.co/qfai8nRP1o">pic.twitter.com/qfai8nRP1o</a>

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    "Why does Mac Jones look so bad?"<br><br>His offensive line: <a href="https://t.co/MoRD2x0Y3I">pic.twitter.com/MoRD2x0Y3I</a>

    abdul 🌌📷 @Advil

    if there's one thing this patriots offense will never do it's capitalize on an opportunity

    Dave Hyde @davehydesports

    The Patriots offense still has no one who scares you.

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Patriots running the 2019 Dolphins offense!

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    This Dolphins defense is not nearly as good as the Patriots offense is making it look

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    This Patriots offense is a rough watch

    Things don't get any easier for Jones and the Patriots as they take on an elite defense next week in the New York Jets that silenced a great Buffalo Bills' offense in Week 1.

    New England will need to find some answers quickly if they are going to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.