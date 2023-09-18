Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Disappoints Fans in Loss to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In the end, it was too little, too late from the New England Patriots offense Sunday.

Mac Jones' unit couldn't get much going for most of the night as they fell to the Miami Dolphins 24-17 at Gillette Stadium. They were able to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter but their failure to take advantage of their opportunities earlier in the game proved costly.

Following an extraordinary outburst in Week 1 against the Chargers, the Dolphins offense was relatively contained by a stingy Patriots defense that was up to the challenge of taking on the most explosive air raid in the league.

Tyreek Hill, who had over 200 yards last week, was held to just 40 on Sunday night.

But all that defensive unit could do was watch as its offense failed to score a touchdown until the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots wound up with just 288 yards of total offense. Jones had 231 yards through the air along with a touchdown and an interception.

NFL fans were ready to call them out for the quiet night.

Things don't get any easier for Jones and the Patriots as they take on an elite defense next week in the New York Jets that silenced a great Buffalo Bills' offense in Week 1.