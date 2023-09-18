Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsSeptember 18, 2023
Week 2 in the NFL brought with it the expected fantasy heroes, with the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson balling out against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and Mike Evans looking like the all-world wideout for the Buccaneers that he has been his entire career.
Christian McCaffrey did Christian McCaffrey things and Josh Allen was nearly flawless, except for those unnecessary hits he took, against a Las Vegas Raiders squad that was outmatched from the start.
Where might those players rank ahead of Week 3, though, and what are their projections for their next match-ups?
Perhaps more importantly, who are the players to target on the waiver wire as you attempt another win early in this season?
Find out with this previous of the week to come in Fantasy Football.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Week 3 Rankings and Projections
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears (350 yds, 3 TDs)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (10 rec., 140 yds, 2TDs)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants (170 yds, 2 TDs, 5 rec, 35 yds)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos (8 rec., 120 yds, 2 TDs)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears (9 rec., 110 yds, TD)
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (115 yds, 2 TDs)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (6 rec., 110 yds, TD)
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers (95 yds, 2 TDs)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (75 yds, TD, 3 rec, 40 yds, TD)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (170 yds, TD, 8 rushes, 50 yds, TD)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions (90 yds, 2 TDs)
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders (75 yds, 5 rec, 50 yds, TD)
- AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (85 yds, TD)
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (350 yds, TD)
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos (350 yds, TD)
Waiver Pickup: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
With Cam Akers a healthy scratch Sunday, and reports of him returning to the trade block for the second time in two seasons, it is apparent that the Los Angeles Rams have liked what they have seen from Kyren Williams and are prepared to move forward with him as their starting running back.
You should be, too.
Williams is available in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues, meaning there is still time to pick up the duel threat back.
The second-year player has proven an ability to run the ball as well as catch it coming out of the backfield. He has been a central figure in the Rams' renewed offense here in 2023 and has four total touchdowns through two games.
NFL @NFL
KYREN WILLIAMS TD² <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsLAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dx48qoO3KG">pic.twitter.com/Dx48qoO3KG</a>
Do not expect that to change as head coach Sean McVay has found ways to get him the ball and take the pressure off of quarterback Matthew Stafford early this season. Against a Bengals team allowing five yards a carry, Williams should have a banner day and justify using a waiver claim on him.
The Rams have struggled to find a replacement for Todd Gurley since his magical 2018 season but barring injury, Williams may be the closest the team gets and if that is the case, you will want him on your roster.
Waiver Pickup: Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
Zack Moss returned from the Indianapolis Colts' injury report Sunday and tallied 18 rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown, giving fans and fantasy managers a taste of what may be to come for the former Buffalo Bill.
He averaged 4.9 a carry in that game and while that is not to be expected every week, he will have plenty of opportunities to touch the ball, especially if Anthony Richardson misses any time due to the concussion suffered against Houston Sunday afternoon.
NFL @NFL
Zack Moss makes it a two-TD lead for the Colts <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsHOU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsHOU</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/3lYZjTeDse">pic.twitter.com/3lYZjTeDse</a>
Moss is not going to blow anyone away with his speed, but he will catch passes out of the backfield and is more than capable of impacting the Colts' offense. He provides Richardson a safety blanket and more important, takes the honus off the rookie to carry the offense on his back.
Rostered in just 30 percent of ESPN leagues and 53 percent on Yahoo, Moss is up for grabs for managers who are looking for depth at the position or have a bye week that may necessitate a replacement.
With Richardson's tendency to take off and run the ball, and Moss' ability to rush and receive, the Colts have the potential to be an under-the-radar offensive unit as the rookie QB continues to grow and become comfortable in his spot.
Moss should be a big part of that, as long as he can avoid injury, which has been a big issue to this point in his career.