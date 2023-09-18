Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

2 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

With Cam Akers a healthy scratch Sunday, and reports of him returning to the trade block for the second time in two seasons, it is apparent that the Los Angeles Rams have liked what they have seen from Kyren Williams and are prepared to move forward with him as their starting running back.



You should be, too.

Williams is available in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues, meaning there is still time to pick up the duel threat back.

The second-year player has proven an ability to run the ball as well as catch it coming out of the backfield. He has been a central figure in the Rams' renewed offense here in 2023 and has four total touchdowns through two games.

Do not expect that to change as head coach Sean McVay has found ways to get him the ball and take the pressure off of quarterback Matthew Stafford early this season. Against a Bengals team allowing five yards a carry, Williams should have a banner day and justify using a waiver claim on him.