Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin 'Fine' After Ankle Injury Scare in Week 2 Win vs. Jets

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief about the health of star guard Zack Martin.

A source told Jane Slater of NFL Network that Martin was "fine" and that he left Sunday's game against the New York Jets strictly as a precautionary measure.

Martin left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Slater reported that he just rolled his ankle.

Martin was not the only Cowboy lineman to get injured in the contest as left guard Chuma Edoga left in the first half with an elbow injury. He himself was starting in place of Tyler Smith, who was out with a hamstring injury.

Losing Martin, who had been questionable prior to the game, would have been extremely devastating. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro honoree and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. The 32-year-old just restructured his contract and is vital for the Cowboys' explosive offense.

Dallas improved to 2-0 with a 30-10 victory over the Jets and is outscoring opponents 70-10 thus far into the season.