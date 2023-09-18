X

NFL

    Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin 'Fine' After Ankle Injury Scare in Week 2 Win vs. Jets

    Jack MurraySeptember 18, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a 40-0 victory against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief about the health of star guard Zack Martin.

    A source told Jane Slater of NFL Network that Martin was "fine" and that he left Sunday's game against the New York Jets strictly as a precautionary measure.

    Jane Slater @SlaterNFL

    On <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> RG Zack Martin a source tells me he's fine. Came out as a precautionary measure after rolling his left ankle

    Martin left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Slater reported that he just rolled his ankle.

    Martin was not the only Cowboy lineman to get injured in the contest as left guard Chuma Edoga left in the first half with an elbow injury. He himself was starting in place of Tyler Smith, who was out with a hamstring injury.

    Losing Martin, who had been questionable prior to the game, would have been extremely devastating. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro honoree and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. The 32-year-old just restructured his contract and is vital for the Cowboys' explosive offense.

    Dallas improved to 2-0 with a 30-10 victory over the Jets and is outscoring opponents 70-10 thus far into the season.

    Martin and the Cowboys will head west next week to take on the Arizona Cardinals. That game is set to kick off at 4:25 P.M. ET.

