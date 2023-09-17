Daniel Jones, Giants Earn Praise from NFL Fans After Epic Comeback Win vs. Cardinals

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It didn't look good for the New York Giants.

The team was coming off of a 40-0 shellacking in Week 1 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and trailed the Joshua Dobbs-led Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at halftime. The Giants needed to respond strong in order to salvage something from the game.

To say they accomplished that is an understatement.

The Giants rallied in the second half and emerged victorious by a score of 31-28. This comeback performance saw Daniel Jones go 26-37 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception through the air while adding 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It was the largest comeback in franchise history and sets the Giants on a positive track going forward. It appears that the 2022 playoff team has officially awoken and could be a force to be reckoned with once again.

Fans on social media celebrated the comeback and expressed relief that the Giants would not start the year 0-2.