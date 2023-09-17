Daniel Jones, Giants Earn Praise from NFL Fans After Epic Comeback Win vs. Cardinals

Daniel Jones, Giants Earn Praise from NFL Fans After Epic Comeback Win vs. CardinalsSeptember 17, 2023
It didn't look good for the New York Giants.
The team was coming off of a 40-0 shellacking in Week 1 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and trailed the Joshua Dobbs-led Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at halftime. The Giants needed to respond strong in order to salvage something from the game.
To say they accomplished that is an understatement.
The Giants rallied in the second half and emerged victorious by a score of 31-28. This comeback performance saw Daniel Jones go 26-37 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception through the air while adding 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
It was the largest comeback in franchise history and sets the Giants on a positive track going forward. It appears that the 2022 playoff team has officially awoken and could be a force to be reckoned with once again.
Fans on social media celebrated the comeback and expressed relief that the Giants would not start the year 0-2.
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
That's the seventh fourth-quarter comeback of Daniel Jones' career. He overcame an 18-point deficit in his first ever start. He and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> erased a 21-point <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> lead today, though the win comes with an injury to Saquon Barkley on a short week.
Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
All things considered, this has to be one of the best halves of football the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> have ever gotten from Daniel Jones. He's hit some deep balls, tight window TD to Hodgins, his thrown 50/50 to give the WR a chance, he's escaped multiple sacks + turned them into positives.<br>He…
Jimmy Hazelwood @JimmyHazelwood1
Good comeback win Giants💪🏾🏈👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BigBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BigBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/m18ExRI9PR">pic.twitter.com/m18ExRI9PR</a>
Daniel Kelly @Kmaster78
What a game! What a comeback! Big Blue found themselves in the 3rd quarter and never looked back. Outscored the Cardinals in the 2nd half 31-7. Let's Go Giants! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsARI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsARI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsAZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsAZ</a>
The Giants now sit at .500 but the road ahead does not let up. New York will stay out west next week to take on a fierce San Francisco 49ers team that looks like a true contender. That game is set to kick off Thursday at 8:15 P.M. ET.