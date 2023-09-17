X

    Daniel Jones, Giants Earn Praise from NFL Fans After Epic Comeback Win vs. Cardinals

    Jack MurraySeptember 17, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 17: New York Giants cheer after a touchdown during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    It didn't look good for the New York Giants.

    The team was coming off of a 40-0 shellacking in Week 1 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and trailed the Joshua Dobbs-led Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at halftime. The Giants needed to respond strong in order to salvage something from the game.

    To say they accomplished that is an understatement.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GIANTS PULL OFF THEIR LARGEST COMEBACK IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.<br><br>New York erased a 21-point deficit to win 31-28 😮 <a href="https://t.co/BGHGiXFYi5">pic.twitter.com/BGHGiXFYi5</a>

    The Giants rallied in the second half and emerged victorious by a score of 31-28. This comeback performance saw Daniel Jones go 26-37 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and an interception through the air while adding 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    It was the largest comeback in franchise history and sets the Giants on a positive track going forward. It appears that the 2022 playoff team has officially awoken and could be a force to be reckoned with once again.

    Fans on social media celebrated the comeback and expressed relief that the Giants would not start the year 0-2.

    New York Giants @Giants

    <a href="https://t.co/FdR9ZwfCjh">pic.twitter.com/FdR9ZwfCjh</a>

    Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor

    Daniel Jones looked very underpaid in the second half, and that's why the Giants won a wild game they absolutely could not afford to lose.

    𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 @DanielJonesMVP

    WHAT A COMEBACK!!!! GIANTS WIN!!!!!!

    Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_

    Man what a 2nd half by Daniel Jones and this Giants team. Gritty.

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    That's the seventh fourth-quarter comeback of Daniel Jones' career. He overcame an 18-point deficit in his first ever start. He and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> erased a 21-point <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> lead today, though the win comes with an injury to Saquon Barkley on a short week.

    Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL

    All things considered, this has to be one of the best halves of football the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> have ever gotten from Daniel Jones. He's hit some deep balls, tight window TD to Hodgins, his thrown 50/50 to give the WR a chance, he's escaped multiple sacks + turned them into positives.<br>He…

    Jimmy Hazelwood @JimmyHazelwood1

    Good comeback win Giants💪🏾🏈👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BigBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BigBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/m18ExRI9PR">pic.twitter.com/m18ExRI9PR</a>

    Daniel Kelly @Kmaster78

    What a game! What a comeback! Big Blue found themselves in the 3rd quarter and never looked back. Outscored the Cardinals in the 2nd half 31-7. Let's Go Giants! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsARI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsARI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsAZ</a>

    The Giants now sit at .500 but the road ahead does not let up. New York will stay out west next week to take on a fierce San Francisco 49ers team that looks like a true contender. That game is set to kick off Thursday at 8:15 P.M. ET.