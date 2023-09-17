X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Amaze NFL Fans with Dominant Showing vs. Jets

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 17, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys defeated a New York team by double digits.

    Again.

    One week after shutting out the Giants 40-0, the Cowboys put up a dominant Week 2 performance against the Jets Sunday to cruise to a 30-10 win.

    Dak Prescott completed on 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and one sack.

    That was in part thanks to his connections with CeeDee Lamb, who made 11 catches for 143 receiving yards, including a 31-yard reception, and one fumble.

    NFL @NFL

    Dak and CeeDee getting started early. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDAL</a> on CBS⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/lFeLplNC9H">pic.twitter.com/lFeLplNC9H</a>

    Their performance led fans to debate whether Lamb, who is coming out of consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns, can now be considered one of the league's top receivers.

    Going For Two Football Podcast @GoingFor2NFLPod

    2023 may be the season where we start to see CeeDee Lamb become a dominate, top 3-5 WR in the NFL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    CeeDee Lamb on a mission man. Clearly the best WR in the NFC East and top 5 in the NFL <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    Michael Bier @MichaelJBier

    CeeDee Lamb looks like a top five receiver in football this year.

    Adam☆ @SnackPrescott

    Ceedee Lamb is top 6

    Rell @Rellimcire1

    Ceedee Lamb is a top 5 receiver in the league

    SuperMax @Elfentycaine

    Ceedee Lamb easily top 3 route runner idc

    #GBO 2-1 #BenchTannehill⚔️ @ChampagnephiIII

    Ceedee Lamb finna be in some top 5-6 discussions 🔜

    Cult of Personality @19Phranchize

    CeeDee Lamb got 106 yards in one half<br><br>Closer to top 5 than top 10

    J. Wilds @DobesBeWildin

    Ceedee Lamb is a top 5 receiver. He'll be top 2 by end of season

    The game also earned praise for Prescott, who fans are hoping to see bounce back from a career-high 15 receptions in 2022.

    Through two games, he has yet to record another.

    Sebastian @Cover3_Bazz

    Dak was phenomenal today. Only made one mistake, and thanks to Sauce dropping it — no harm, no foul. <br><br>But he was clean, on time, and decisive against a defense that was bringing the pressure all day. <br><br>No interceptions through two games without sacrificing aggression.

    James Macauley @Jmac21Jr

    I'm just wondering who this turnover prone qb is that plays in Dallas. Its obviously not Dak Prescott. I heard he turns it over a lot. 🤣🤣🤣 #2-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DC4L?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DC4L</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Doomsday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Doomsday</a>

    Temporary Forevers @BnardBelafonte

    I thought Dak was turnover prone???? Where the INTs?

    G. @trippyminded_

    All yall favorite QBs have thrown interceptions before Dak by the way.

    blonde bandit 🦝 @_JimmyKudo

    how many picks dak got &amp; how many your QB got 👀

    📚pedagogy in black✊🏾 @RenyTure

    DAK playing smart football though. He not throwing picks so we good.

    Thanks to Prescott and Lamb, Dallas will now join the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first five teams to reach two wins in 2023.

    The Cowboys will look to add a third victory when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 next Sunday.