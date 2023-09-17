Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Amaze NFL Fans with Dominant Showing vs. Jets

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys defeated a New York team by double digits.

Again.

One week after shutting out the Giants 40-0, the Cowboys put up a dominant Week 2 performance against the Jets Sunday to cruise to a 30-10 win.

Dak Prescott completed on 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and one sack.

That was in part thanks to his connections with CeeDee Lamb, who made 11 catches for 143 receiving yards, including a 31-yard reception, and one fumble.

Their performance led fans to debate whether Lamb, who is coming out of consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns, can now be considered one of the league's top receivers.

The game also earned praise for Prescott, who fans are hoping to see bounce back from a career-high 15 receptions in 2022.

Through two games, he has yet to record another.

Thanks to Prescott and Lamb, Dallas will now join the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first five teams to reach two wins in 2023.