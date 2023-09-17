Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Amaze NFL Fans with Dominant Showing vs. Jets

Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Amaze NFL Fans with Dominant Showing vs. JetsSeptember 17, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys defeated a New York team by double digits.
Again.
One week after shutting out the Giants 40-0, the Cowboys put up a dominant Week 2 performance against the Jets Sunday to cruise to a 30-10 win.
Dak Prescott completed on 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and one sack.
That was in part thanks to his connections with CeeDee Lamb, who made 11 catches for 143 receiving yards, including a 31-yard reception, and one fumble.
NFL @NFL
Dak and CeeDee getting started early.
Their performance led fans to debate whether Lamb, who is coming out of consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns, can now be considered one of the league's top receivers.
Going For Two Football Podcast @GoingFor2NFLPod
2023 may be the season where we start to see CeeDee Lamb become a dominate, top 3-5 WR in the NFL.
The game also earned praise for Prescott, who fans are hoping to see bounce back from a career-high 15 receptions in 2022.
Through two games, he has yet to record another.
Sebastian @Cover3_Bazz
Dak was phenomenal today. Only made one mistake, and thanks to Sauce dropping it — no harm, no foul. But he was clean, on time, and decisive against a defense that was bringing the pressure all day. No interceptions through two games without sacrificing aggression.
James Macauley @Jmac21Jr
I'm just wondering who this turnover prone qb is that plays in Dallas. Its obviously not Dak Prescott. I heard he turns it over a lot.
Thanks to Prescott and Lamb, Dallas will now join the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first five teams to reach two wins in 2023.
The Cowboys will look to add a third victory when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 next Sunday.