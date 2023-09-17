Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett Dedicates Pick-Six vs. Bears to Late Daughter Arrayah

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett had an emotional afternoon Sunday.

Barrett, whose 2-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the pool of their family's Tampa home in April, had a pick-six against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter to seal the Buccaneers' 27-17 win in Week 2.

The two-time Pro Bowler dedicated the play to Arrayah, blowing a kiss to the sky after he scored.

"I told her, 'I love you, miss you and wish she was here,'" Barrett said postgame.

"It's unbelievable. You can't even fathom going through something like that," head coach Todd Bowles said of Barrett. "To see him go through it and come out on the other side—and I'm sure he still has days—but to play like he's playing right now, to be where he is right now is unbelievable."

Being back on the field hasn't always been easy for Barrett. He admitted that he wrestled with his emotions ahead of the Buccaneers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I was struggling real bad. I couldn't stop crying," Barrett said. "Called my wife, the coaches checked in on me. But then out of the blue, everything just went away and I was able to focus on the game. My wife says people pray for me. So I actually felt like the wave emotions just slide to the side and I was able to actually able to focus. So I was able to feel the power of prayer."

Through all that struggle and pain, Barrett knew it was a special moment Sunday as he crossed the goal line. He believes he got some help from up above as he fought through several players to get the score.

It was the first touchdown of his nine-year career.

"I believe so for sure," Barrett said. "And then just talking, talking to God all the time. I just know He don't give us nothing more than we can handle even though it felt like He did for sure. He said He's just setting us up for something—can't say better, because what can be better than having my baby girl here?