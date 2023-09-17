Kadarius Toney Criticized by Fans amid Mahomes, Chiefs' Win vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jags

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

NFL fans don't have short memories.

Kadarius Toney had a nightmare start to the 2023 NFL season in Week 1, dropping several ley passes and playing poorly in a loss against the Detroit Lions.

So folks around the NFL were curious to see how he would rebound. Would the drops continue, or would he redeem himself with a big game?

And the answer was... neither, to be honest.

Toney finished Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with five receptions for 35 yards, catching all five of his targets. He also rushed once for three yards and had a fumble, though he recovered it himself.

But his relatively fine performance wasn't good enough for fans, who decided to roast him on social media:

Of course, some folks saw things a bit differently:

Frustrations with Toney after his fumble, which cost the Chiefs about 10 yards, is understandable. Beyond that, however, Toney was fine. Only Travis Kelce was targeted more times (nine in total), with Toney and Justin Watson each seeing five targets.

Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around on Sunday, with 12 different players getting targeted on the day and 11 registering receptions. This is going to be the new normal in Kansas City, unless one of the team's relatively unproven wideouts emerges as a Mahomes favorite.

Until then, expect a heavy dose of Kelce and a whole lot of the ball being spread around behind him. Toney has the athleticism to be a game-changer, but his inconsistencies have prevented that from coming to fruition thus far in 2023.