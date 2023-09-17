Raiders' Davante Adams Evaluated for Concussion After Illegal Hit from Bills' Rapp

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is being evaluated for a concussion following the team's 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Adams left the game late after taking a late hit from Bills safety Taylor Rapp. He was taken to the medical tent and eventually left the field before the game was finished.

Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Following the game, the team announced that the wide receiver was being evaluated for a concussion.

Adams had six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Adams had 6 catches for 66 yards in the team's Week 1 victory over the Broncos and is the top weapon for Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro honoree. He led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2022 and had 1,516 receiving yards.

The Raiders were without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the game after he suffered a concussion the previous week. He left the game against the Denver Broncos and was unable to clear concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game.