    Bills' Josh Allen Impresses Fans with Bounce-Back Effort vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

    Jack MurraySeptember 17, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    It was redemption time for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Allen had a putrid performance in the team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets and was able to clean that up significantly in the team's 38-10 victory over the Raiders.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/SF9xhhBv9T">pic.twitter.com/SF9xhhBv9T</a>

    Ryan O'Halloran @ryanohalloran

    Josh Allen day is done<br><br>31 of 37, 274 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 124.5 rating. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    Allen went 31-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with several throws coming on the run with significant velocity.

    This was a look at what Allen has shown over the past few years and must have been a terrific sight to see for Bills fans who were worried about the four-turnover performance against the Jets.

    That was certainly the feeling on social media as fans apologized for doubting Allen and celebrated his excellent day.

    (Matt) The Bearded Photog 🦬 @beardedphotog24

    The world is a better place when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are making otherworldly plays.

    Watts Johnston @WattsJohnston2

    Josh Allen after his 4 turnover game against the Jets <br><br>29-35 ATT<br>218 Passing yds <br>3 passing TD <a href="https://t.co/8CRiNIfPMu">pic.twitter.com/8CRiNIfPMu</a>

    Bro Namath @Solebrotha

    Josh Allen looking good today nh. It'sike he faced an elite defense that for 2 years now has given him fits<br> Nah that can't be it

    brain zap ⚡️ @InternetTre_

    Josh Allen doing what Joe Burrow is supposed to be today

    Autumn @AutumnRE_Sports

    WHEN JOSH ALLEN IS UNDER CENTER, GOOD THINGS HAPPEN

    Greg @gregkash

    It may appear that talk of Josh Allen's demise was a bit premature.

    Joe Marino @TheJoeMarino

    Josh Allen <a href="https://t.co/jkMsStAzX2">pic.twitter.com/jkMsStAzX2</a>

    🎈 @PrettyAss_Thug

    Josh Allen out there having fun

    Kaddeus @BKaddeus

    I need y'all to apologize to Josh Allen rn

    Doctor Gridiron @DrGridiron_MD

    What a nice touch throw across his body by Josh Allen, on a full sprint, that's high level of difficulty stuff right there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    alejandro inglés @AleksEnglish

    I started Josh Allen vs the Raiders. I'm not mad

    Saint Just Ken🐎 @Morbius_Fan1

    Josh Allen is SO BACK!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/KHKR7sBmGB">pic.twitter.com/KHKR7sBmGB</a>

    x @XavierGlomez

    That boy Josh Allen had a major comeback

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The Josh Allen Week 1 Eulogies don't look so hot 6 days later.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Josh Allen, still good, passer rating of 124.5 and 3 TD passes today

    Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove

    Josh Allen was awesome. Looked in control basically the entire game. A very much needed bounce back for the offense. After punting on their opening possession they haven't punted again. Only real blemish was the incomplete pass on 4th and goal from the 1, but that's nitpicking.

    Anthony Cover 1 @Pro__Ant

    If Josh Allen finds the balance between taking what the defense gives him, &amp; chaos creation, he'll be unstoppable. Today was a move in that direction. It may take a while given the rep he has. But the patience will eventually lead to explosives<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBills</a>

    Hänsel @UberHansen

    Josh Allen is taking what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> are giving him...and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> are eating.<br><br>If teams want to play this game Buffalo can dominate AS LONG AS Allen stays patient.<br><br>Right now that's exactly what he is doing, and it is beautiful football.

    Allen's bounce-back performance puts the Bills season back on track and the team looks as fierce as ever.

    Buffalo is coming off of three straight AFC East division titles and should still be considered the favorite in 2023. Still, the Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are hungry to unseat the Bills and having more performances like today will be necessary to win the division.

    Allen and the Bills will be on the road in Week 3 to take on the Washington Commanders before heading back into the division the following week to take on the Dolphins.