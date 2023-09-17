Bills' Josh Allen Impresses Fans with Bounce-Back Effort vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It was redemption time for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen had a putrid performance in the team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets and was able to clean that up significantly in the team's 38-10 victory over the Raiders.

Allen went 31-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with several throws coming on the run with significant velocity.

This was a look at what Allen has shown over the past few years and must have been a terrific sight to see for Bills fans who were worried about the four-turnover performance against the Jets.

That was certainly the feeling on social media as fans apologized for doubting Allen and celebrated his excellent day.

Allen's bounce-back performance puts the Bills season back on track and the team looks as fierce as ever.

Buffalo is coming off of three straight AFC East division titles and should still be considered the favorite in 2023. Still, the Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are hungry to unseat the Bills and having more performances like today will be necessary to win the division.