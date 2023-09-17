Bills' Josh Allen Impresses Fans with Bounce-Back Effort vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Bills' Josh Allen Impresses Fans with Bounce-Back Effort vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, RaidersSeptember 17, 2023
It was redemption time for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allen had a putrid performance in the team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets and was able to clean that up significantly in the team's 38-10 victory over the Raiders.
Allen went 31-37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, with several throws coming on the run with significant velocity.
This was a look at what Allen has shown over the past few years and must have been a terrific sight to see for Bills fans who were worried about the four-turnover performance against the Jets.
That was certainly the feeling on social media as fans apologized for doubting Allen and celebrated his excellent day.
Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove
Josh Allen was awesome. Looked in control basically the entire game. A very much needed bounce back for the offense. After punting on their opening possession they haven't punted again. Only real blemish was the incomplete pass on 4th and goal from the 1, but that's nitpicking.
Anthony Cover 1 @Pro__Ant
If Josh Allen finds the balance between taking what the defense gives him, & chaos creation, he'll be unstoppable. Today was a move in that direction. It may take a while given the rep he has. But the patience will eventually lead to explosives<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBills</a>
Hänsel @UberHansen
Josh Allen is taking what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> are giving him...and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> are eating.<br><br>If teams want to play this game Buffalo can dominate AS LONG AS Allen stays patient.<br><br>Right now that's exactly what he is doing, and it is beautiful football.
Allen's bounce-back performance puts the Bills season back on track and the team looks as fierce as ever.
Buffalo is coming off of three straight AFC East division titles and should still be considered the favorite in 2023. Still, the Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are hungry to unseat the Bills and having more performances like today will be necessary to win the division.
Allen and the Bills will be on the road in Week 3 to take on the Washington Commanders before heading back into the division the following week to take on the Dolphins.