    NFL Fans Hype Anthony Richardson over C.J. Stroud in 1st Duel of Colts, Texans QBs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The first of potentially many AFC South clashes between the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud was overshadowed by injuries as the former came away a 31-20 winner.

    Stroud suited up after initially being listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue. For Richardson, a bright start to Week 2 was erased by his premature exit from the game. The Colts ruled him out in the first half after suffering a concussion.

    Before that, the Indianapolis rookie went 6-of-10 for 56 yards, and he ran for 35 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

    Indianapolis Colts @Colts

    Right down the middle. <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/4thSIrOw5J">pic.twitter.com/4thSIrOw5J</a>

    Indianapolis Colts @Colts

    Drive opening. Drive closing.<br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/2OFNzctfy6">pic.twitter.com/2OFNzctfy6</a>

    Richardson's limited involvement did enough to keep fans excited about what's the come in the future.

    Fantasy Footballers @TheFFBallers

    Anthony Richardson showing up for fantasy managers like…<br> <a href="https://t.co/0wlmf1HoLY">pic.twitter.com/0wlmf1HoLY</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Anthony Richardson <a href="https://t.co/y8HdzxX1gx">pic.twitter.com/y8HdzxX1gx</a>

    Theo Ash @TheoAshNFL

    Anthony Richardson cooking a defense that bottled up Lamar last week?

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    That boy Anthony Richardson looking special <a href="https://t.co/zo2cOMxNSD">pic.twitter.com/zo2cOMxNSD</a>

    Eli The Economist @Flawlesslikeeli

    I've never seen people overthink a prospect quite like they did Anthony Richardson

    Granted, it may not be a foregone conclusion that Richardson is immediately installed as the starter again once he's cleared to play. Gardner Minshew provided a spark off the bench and had 171 yards and one score through the air.

    "Minshew Mania" is never dead; it just lays dormant for a while.

    Never Hoper @ColtsAuth_Kyle

    Step 1. Let Minshew cook<br><br>Step 2. Trade him to the Jets for a first

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Gardner Minshew, in for injured Anthony Richardson, is 11-for-13 for 114 yards, 1 TD, 0 turnovers, 0 sacks. I'd rather have Minshew than any other backup in the NFL.

    Jamey Vinnick @jameyvinnick9

    Is anyone even surprised anymore that Gardner Minshew is playing at a high level?<br><br>Almost like he should be a starter!

    Mike Chappell @mchappell51

    Minshew 2 possessions: 11 of 13, 114 yards, TD to Granson.<br>4 of 4 on third downs, all conversions.<br>3/4<br>3/3<br>3/3<br>3/7<br><br>Made 'em convert-able.

    History tells us Minshew will cool off sooner or later, but he's at the very least a dependable passer. While that might sound like damning with faint praise, the 27-year-old is arguably a better solution than what some teams are throwing out there at quarterback.

    On the other side, Texans fans were once again left lamenting the state of the roster around Stroud.

    The No. 2 overall pick looks the part of an NFL starter, finishing 30-of-47 for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He had his first career TD pass in the first quarter on an eight-yard toss to Nico Collins.

    NFL @NFL

    First career TD pass for C.J. Stroud! <a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsHOU</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/qf5sFzuR6O">pic.twitter.com/qf5sFzuR6O</a>

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    🎯🎯🎯 <a href="https://t.co/iTBL6gHBif">pic.twitter.com/iTBL6gHBif</a>

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    Whew Stroud throwing those in breaking routes look like a thing of beauty. <br><br>a 24-yard gain to Nico Collins.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Throughout a frustrating week 1 and a disastrous week 2, the one constant and bright spot has been CJ Stroud impressing even with every odd stacked against him.<br><br>This is the guy. I'm 100% certain.

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    What CJ Stroud has done against the Colts without 4 of his starting offensive lineman in his 2nd career game is phenomenal.<br><br>What a game so far. <a href="https://t.co/eM5VZqHDqr">pic.twitter.com/eM5VZqHDqr</a>

    However, Houston collectively may not have much in the way of progress to show for 2023 beyond Stroud's development.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Turns out being down 4 starters on the offensive line significantly impacts your ability to protect CJ Stroud.<br><br>Trial by fire in his home debut.

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    Texans have an excuse for their offensive futility but none for their defense. They're not getting steamrolled cause safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are out. They're getting steamrolled because the Colts' running game and passing game with Minshew are lacerating them.

    Drew @IndepthTexans

    Halftime thoughts:<br><br>•This team is awful<br>•Extremely disappointed in the defense, no push, soft coverage, no pressure <br>•OL is cooked once again no push and they haven't helped up on 3rd down either <br><br>Can't imagine how DeMeco is feeling right now… <a href="https://t.co/HQ7dh03p4j">pic.twitter.com/HQ7dh03p4j</a>

    The Real Terrika 💙💛 @SheKnowsSports

    My line is tearing CJ Stroud up...

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    The Texans score isn't an indication on CJ Stroud's performance. He's playing great.

    The Texans won't even reap the rewards that would come with having one of the NFL's worst records. They traded their 2024 first-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals to move up and select Will Anderson Jr. this past spring.

    If Stroud continues progressing along this track, though, potentially missing out on the chance to get USC star Caleb Williams may not be the end of the world.