3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 2 Win vs. Rams

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Quarterback Brock Purdy saw his own streak come to an end on Sunday.



During last week's win over Pittsburgh, the second-year signal-caller became the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six regular-season starts while throwing at least two touchdown passes in each contest.



Purdy did not throw two touchdown passes against the Rams. He didn't even throw one. While his fantasy numbers may have disappointed, Purdy's play did not.



The 2022 seventh-round draft pick was an efficient 17-of-25 for 206 yards and did not commit a turnover. Purdy keeps finding ways to win, and it's not a fluke. He's playing and preparing like a legitimate franchise quarterback.



"It's just going to be about going out there and seeing the defense, making sure we're in the right play, formation, all that kind of stuff," Purdy said before the game, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "And keep it simple and play ball—play our ball."