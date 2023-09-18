3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 2 Loss vs. Bills

1 of 3

Set Number: X164422 TK1

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was inactive on Sunday with a concussion. The big free-agent addition had a huge impact for Las Vegas in Week 1, finishing with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.



With Meyers out, the Raiders needed other players to shine against the Bills. Davante Adams (84 yards, 1 TD) did his part, but Jimmy Garoppolo struggled to find other options.



Star running back Josh Jacobs still doesn't look up to full speed after a holdout that lasted the entire offseason. The 2022 rushing champ did have five catches for 51 yards, but he recorded negative yardage on nine carries.



Buffalo has a good defensive front, but it was just gashed for 172 rushing yards in Week 1.



It was fair to expect Hunter Renfrow to be part of the game plan with Meyers out, but the 2021 Pro Bowler continues to be absent from the game plan.

Renfrow didn't record a single target in Week 1. While he did have a 23-yard reception on Sunday, he was only targeted once. With such a low usage rate, Renfrow could eventually become a trade candidate.

