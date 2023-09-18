B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 3

3 of 7

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama, we have a problem.

Texas downed the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last weekend, sparking a quarterback change. They benched Jalen Milroe in favor of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, who proceeded to complete just 5-of-14 passes for 34 yards during the first half at South Florida.

Because of Buchner's ineffectiveness, the Tide turned to true freshman Ty Simpson. He fared a little better and hit five of his nine attempts for 73 yards in an unsightly 17-3 win over USF.

Why didn't Milroe replace Buchner? Well...

"I think that's an internal team thing," Bama head coach Nick Saban said, per Matt Stahl of AL.com. "I think that everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way then things don't go exactly like you want them to. We play the guys that practice the best all week long."