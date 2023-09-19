In Search of Solutions for MLB's Biggest Messes

7 of 7

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Problem: Pitchers' Elbows Keep Breaking

Now more than ever, whether pitching can ever be safe is a good question.

One could have hoped that the pitch timer would force pitchers not to throw as hard as they can on every pitch, to the benefit of their elbows. Instead, the average fastball has ticked up to another new high of 93.3 mph and there's been an explosion of elbow injuries.

This is to say nothing of how many pitchers hurt their elbows before they even begin their pro careers. The specialization of youth sports is a factor, with several studies hinting at increased injury risk for young people who mainly play baseball in lieu of multiple sports.

The Solution: Continue the Research!

For what it's worth, MLB hasn't stood idly by as the specialization of youth sports has put more young players at risk of injury. The league's "Pitch Smart" guidelines for youth baseball players have been shown to reduce injuries if followed.

But whereas those are focused on pitch counts and rest days, what remains unclear is the relationship between velocity, elbow torque and injury risk. There's a breakthrough to be made there.