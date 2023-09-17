NFL Week 2 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

0 of 13

David Eulitt/Getty Images

NFL fans may look forward to Week 1 of a new season throughout the entire summer, but Week 2 can provide more actual answers.

Were the early wins from some teams flukes? Were the initial losses from others a sign of what's to come?

The only way to find out is on the field, and there is a full slate of games for the second week of the 2023 NFL season.

A showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars stands out, as does one between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Throw in a Sunday Night Football clash between the division-rival New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, and there are a number of headline matchups.