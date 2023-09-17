NFL Week 2 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsSeptember 17, 2023
NFL Week 2 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results
NFL fans may look forward to Week 1 of a new season throughout the entire summer, but Week 2 can provide more actual answers.
Were the early wins from some teams flukes? Were the initial losses from others a sign of what's to come?
The only way to find out is on the field, and there is a full slate of games for the second week of the 2023 NFL season.
A showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars stands out, as does one between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Throw in a Sunday Night Football clash between the division-rival New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, and there are a number of headline matchups.
There promises to be plenty of highlights throughout the day, so keep it locked here to see all the top plays in Week 2.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1st Quarter
After struggling last week, the Bears offense got off to a quick start with a strike from Justin Fields to DJ Moore before the quarterback scored with his legs:
NFL @NFL
Fields and DJ Moore making things happen on the @ChicagoBears' first drive ‼️
NFL @NFL
Justin Fields gives the Bears the lead 🐻
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
1st Quarter
The Green Bay defense set the tone early with an interception of Desmond Ridder:
NFL @NFL
Kenny Clark and Rasul Douglas team up for the pick! @RasulEra
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
1st Quarter
The Raiders struck first with a Davante Adams touchdown:
NFL @NFL
One drive. One @tae15adams TD.
Buffalo's defense got some momentum back with a turnover before Latavius Murray scored:
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
.@LataviusM's first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill!
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
1st Quarter
Gus Edwards found the end zone for the Ravens on the opening drive:
Baltimore Ravens @Ravens
First TD of the year for @GodsGiftGus13 ❗️
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
1st Quarter
The Seahawks started the scoring with a touchdown from Kenneth Walker III:
The Loons answered right back with a Josh Reynolds touchdown:
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are both looking for their first win when they face off at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
In arguably the best game of the day on paper, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a playoff rematch at 1 p.m. ET.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
1st Quarter
Anthony Richardson jumpstarted the scoring with an impressive touchdown run:
NFL @NFL
The No. 4 overall pick says I'll do it myself 😤 @GVOaant
Richardson continued to make plays with his legs after the defense created a turnover:
NFL @NFL
Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game!
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Two NFC West teams will be looking for their second win when the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals will both look for their first win of the season when they play at State Farm Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
The New York Jets continue life without Aaron Rodgers when they face the daunting Dallas Cowboys defense at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
The Washington Commanders will look to improve to 2-0 when they visit the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sunday comes to a close with an AFC East showdown when the Miami Dolphins hit the road to face the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.