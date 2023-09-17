NFL

    NFL Week 2 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 13: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
      David Eulitt/Getty Images

      NFL fans may look forward to Week 1 of a new season throughout the entire summer, but Week 2 can provide more actual answers.

      Were the early wins from some teams flukes? Were the initial losses from others a sign of what's to come?

      The only way to find out is on the field, and there is a full slate of games for the second week of the 2023 NFL season.

      A showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars stands out, as does one between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Throw in a Sunday Night Football clash between the division-rival New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, and there are a number of headline matchups.

      There promises to be plenty of highlights throughout the day, so keep it locked here to see all the top plays in Week 2.

    Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      After struggling last week, the Bears offense got off to a quick start with a strike from Justin Fields to DJ Moore before the quarterback scored with his legs:

      NFL @NFL

      Fields and DJ Moore making things happen on the <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a>' first drive ‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsTB</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q7jQgXujHU">pic.twitter.com/Q7jQgXujHU</a>

      NFL @NFL

      Justin Fields gives the Bears the lead 🐻<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsTB</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/EjKZfpHNUu">pic.twitter.com/EjKZfpHNUu</a>

    Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

      CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he leaves the field following the Packers' 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears after an NFL football game at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
      Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Green Bay defense set the tone early with an interception of Desmond Ridder:

      NFL @NFL

      Kenny Clark and Rasul Douglas team up for the pick! <a href="https://twitter.com/RasulEra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RasulEra</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsATL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/dNwHVOohSB">pic.twitter.com/dNwHVOohSB</a>

    Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes against the New York Jets during overtime at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Raiders struck first with a Davante Adams touchdown:

      NFL @NFL

      One drive. One <a href="https://twitter.com/tae15adams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tae15adams</a> TD.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsBUF</a> on CBS⁰<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/JOpflshOhl">pic.twitter.com/JOpflshOhl</a>

      Buffalo's defense got some momentum back with a turnover before Latavius Murray scored:

      Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

      TB INT‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/H8xM1EKUGf">pic.twitter.com/H8xM1EKUGf</a>

      Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

      .<a href="https://twitter.com/LataviusM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LataviusM</a>'s first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/CBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/bVRqJkyF9T">pic.twitter.com/bVRqJkyF9T</a>

    Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after their 19-17 loss to Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
      Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Gus Edwards found the end zone for the Ravens on the opening drive:

      Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

      First TD of the year for <a href="https://twitter.com/GodsGiftGus13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GodsGiftGus13</a> ❗️<br><br>Tune in on CBS/<a href="https://twitter.com/paramountplus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paramountplus</a> <a href="https://t.co/JxlKRWYg5q">pic.twitter.com/JxlKRWYg5q</a>

    Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 7: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws warmup passes prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
      David Eulitt/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      The Seahawks started the scoring with a touchdown from Kenneth Walker III:

      Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

      K9 punched it in. 🥊<br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/kZOoZiu36V">pic.twitter.com/kZOoZiu36V</a>

      The Loons answered right back with a Josh Reynolds touchdown:

      B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

      Josh Reynolds hangs on for the TD 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/txvICGCAMA">pic.twitter.com/txvICGCAMA</a>

    Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers scrambles out of the pocket during a 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are both looking for their first win when they face off at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

    Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

    7 of 13

      KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 7: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles for yardage during the third quarter agains the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
      David Eulitt/Getty Images

      In arguably the best game of the day on paper, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a playoff rematch at 1 p.m. ET.

    Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

      BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before the start of the Texans and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      1st Quarter

      Anthony Richardson jumpstarted the scoring with an impressive touchdown run:

      NFL @NFL

      The No. 4 overall pick says I'll do it myself 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsHOU</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q51VXDYcry">pic.twitter.com/Q51VXDYcry</a>

      Richardson continued to make plays with his legs after the defense created a turnover:

      Indianapolis Colts @Colts

      Meet at the QB. <br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/0PDRhilZHH">pic.twitter.com/0PDRhilZHH</a>

      NFL @NFL

      Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsHOU</a> on FOX⁰📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW">https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW</a> <a href="https://t.co/QfJYDVcoD2">pic.twitter.com/QfJYDVcoD2</a>

    San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

      PITTSBURGH, PA - September 10: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 30-7. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
      Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

      Two NFC West teams will be looking for their second win when the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants talk during warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals will both look for their first win of the season when they play at State Farm Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      The New York Jets continue life without Aaron Rodgers when they face the daunting Dallas Cowboys defense at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

      DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field after a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
      Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

      The Washington Commanders will look to improve to 2-0 when they visit the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass during a 36-34 Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Sunday comes to a close with an AFC East showdown when the Miami Dolphins hit the road to face the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

