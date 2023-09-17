Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers FaceTimed Zach Wilson to Help QB for Cowboys amid Injury

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers won't be on the field when the New York Jets face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday thanks to a torn Achilles, but he is reportedly doing what he can to help his team.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Rodgers has FaceTimed with Zach Wilson leading up to the game in an effort to ensure he is "up to speed."

If the Cowboys' efforts in Week 1 are any indication, Wilson will need all the help he can get.

Dallas dominated the New York Giants on the way to a 40-0 victory. The defense sacked Daniel Jones seven times and intercepted him twice, returning one for a touchdown. The special teams also blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown, while the Giants lost five fumbles.

Micah Parsons and Co. are surely eyeing a similar performance against Wilson.

This is now familiar territory for Jets fans. They had a defense strong enough to be in the playoffs last season but ended up in last place in the AFC East in large part because of issues at quarterback with Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.

The acquisition of Rodgers was supposed to change that in 2023, but he suffered the torn Achilles in the team's first offensive possession of the season. It was a deflating injury for the Jets, although they deserve credit for overcoming it and leaving with a victory over the Buffalo Bills that could carry weight in the AFC East.

Now the team's hopes rest on Wilson's shoulders, as Rapoport and Pelissero reported the Jets do not plan on reaching out to veterans such as Tom Brady, Flacco and Matt Ryan.

So far, that has not been a recipe for success. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft entered the season with 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions, but he had an entire offseason working with Rodgers to prepare for a potential chance.