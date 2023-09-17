NFL Rumors: Jets Didn't Call Tom Brady After Aaron Rodgers' Injury amid Raiders Stake

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady reportedly is not going to save the day for the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the AFC East team did not even call the all-time great after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles. What's more, the legend "has made it very clear that he's retired for real this time."

Yet Rapoport and Pelissero noted he still could suit up for someone until his purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is finalized. While league bylaws would prevent him from doing so with the stake in the team, the purchase has not been finalized and may not be until the October league meeting or even the December league meeting.

As for the Jets, Rapoport and Pelissero also reported the plan is to go with Zach Wilson under center instead of adding a veteran such as Matt Ryan or Joe Flacco.

That is not surprising considering head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday, "I want to make it very clear, Zach's our quarterback. We have a lot of faith in Zach. We're rolling with Zach and excited for him."

The BYU product has a golden opportunity to change the narrative of his career.

New York selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but he looked like anything but the franchise quarterback in his first two seasons with a combined 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions.

His overall struggle led the Jets to pursue and acquire Rodgers this offseason, which elevated expectations to a deep playoff run and perhaps Super Bowl appearance.

Yet Rodgers' torn Achilles on the team's opening possession of the season once again throws Wilson under the spotlight. He has been working with Rodgers all offseason, and Rapoport and Pelissero even reported the two FaceTimed going into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys so the 24-year-old is "up to speed."

The Jets have enough talent around Wilson to remain competitive even if he isn't making incredible plays like Rodgers was expected to this season.