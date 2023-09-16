Video: Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' Statue Unveiled Outside of Lions' Ford Field

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Barry Sanders has officially been immortalized in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions unveiled a statue that commemorates the legendary running back outside of Ford Field.

The statue depicts Sanders mid-run with an homage to his shifty abilities. It was created by artists Omri Amrany and Lou Cella and stands about eight feet tall.

Sanders gave a speech at the unveiling event, thanking the Lions fans for supporting him.

"If I could, I would go out to each and every Lions fan and give you a hug, tell you how much I appreciate you," Sanders said. "It's been such a wonderful journey for me just being lifted up and cheered on by all the Lions fans out there and Barry Sanders fans. I really appreciate it. It's hard to express how much you really mean to me, so thank you, thank you, thank you so much all of you Lions fans for packing the Silverdome, packing Ford Field. We had some great times together."

Sanders is among the greatest players in NFL history, amassing 15,269 yards on the ground with 99 career touchdowns. He never had a season with less than 1,000 yards and led the league in rushing yards three times, including a 2,053 yard season in 1997.

He was named NFL MVP that season and other accolades include 10 Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro designations, two AP Offensive Player of the Year awards and being recognized on the All-Decade team for the 1990's.

Sanders helped lead the Lions to the playoffs five times and was involved in the franchise's last playoff win in the 1991 season.