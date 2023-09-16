The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 227

0 of 1

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Six months ago, it was a co-main squash match.

Until it wasn't.

When Mexico's Alexa Grasso took out long-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko alongside Jon Jones' heavyweight title win at UFC 285 in early March, she set the stage for what's coming up Saturday night in the very same T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Noche UFC is the company's high-profile nod to Mexican Independence Day that's being highlighted by Grasso's initial title defense against top-ranked contender Shevchenko, who'd arrived to their first bout having lost to no one in the promotion other than Amanda Nunes.

Neither woman has fought since that initial encounter, which ended in a fourth-round submission when Shevchenko tapped out in a rear-naked choke. It was a fifth straight win for Grasso, who's still not lost since dropping a majority decision to Carla Esparza in 2019.