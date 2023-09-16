    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 227

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Alexa Grasso of Mexico and Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Six months ago, it was a co-main squash match.

      Until it wasn't.

      When Mexico's Alexa Grasso took out long-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko alongside Jon Jones' heavyweight title win at UFC 285 in early March, she set the stage for what's coming up Saturday night in the very same T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

      Noche UFC is the company's high-profile nod to Mexican Independence Day that's being highlighted by Grasso's initial title defense against top-ranked contender Shevchenko, who'd arrived to their first bout having lost to no one in the promotion other than Amanda Nunes.

      Neither woman has fought since that initial encounter, which ended in a fourth-round submission when Shevchenko tapped out in a rear-naked choke. It was a fifth straight win for Grasso, who's still not lost since dropping a majority decision to Carla Esparza in 2019.

      The B/R combat staff is set to take in all 10 bouts plus the championship match to assemble a definitive list of the show's real winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

    Full Card Results

    1 of 1

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena of Australia face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

      Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

      Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

      Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

      Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

      Preliminary Card

      Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

      Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

      Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

      Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

      Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

      Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

