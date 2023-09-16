The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 227

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 227September 16, 2023
Six months ago, it was a co-main squash match.
Until it wasn't.
When Mexico's Alexa Grasso took out long-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko alongside Jon Jones' heavyweight title win at UFC 285 in early March, she set the stage for what's coming up Saturday night in the very same T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Noche UFC is the company's high-profile nod to Mexican Independence Day that's being highlighted by Grasso's initial title defense against top-ranked contender Shevchenko, who'd arrived to their first bout having lost to no one in the promotion other than Amanda Nunes.
Neither woman has fought since that initial encounter, which ended in a fourth-round submission when Shevchenko tapped out in a rear-naked choke. It was a fifth straight win for Grasso, who's still not lost since dropping a majority decision to Carla Esparza in 2019.
The B/R combat staff is set to take in all 10 bouts plus the championship match to assemble a definitive list of the show's real winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Preliminary Card
Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann