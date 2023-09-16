Brian Burns: Panthers Contract Talks 'On Hold'; 'I'm All About Ball' During Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers' star edge rusher Brian Burns is due for a big pay.

But as the regular season gets underway, his looming contract extension hasn't been the first thing on his mind. In fact, he hasn't even been involved in negotiations with the front office thus far.

All he cares about is dominating on the field.

"We haven't really been in talks,'' Burns said (via ESPN's David Newton) Saturday ahead of Monday night's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints. "I told them once the season started I'm all about ball. I can't give a thousand percent on the field and to my teammates if I'm still worried about contract negotiations."

"I feel like I owe that to them to be 100 percent, a thousand percent at all times.''

Burns, 25, is playing on his fifth-year option and would be eligible for free agency if he isn't able to come to an agreement on an extension or if the Panthers decide to not place the franchise tag on him, which is unlikely to happen.

His fifth-year rookie option pays him a little over $16 million this season, well below where the two-time Pro Bowler eventually wants to be.

The 16th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns has remained adamant about wanting to be among the highest-paid players at his position. His camp and the Panthers' front office weren't really able to get close to an agreement during offseason negotiations.

But he's not too concerned about that as he gears up for the big Monday night showdown.

"I would say it's in the back, but way, way in the back,'' Burns said of the extension. "My main thing has always been to level up my game and really dominate games. That's all my focus is on.

Burns revealed that he considered holding out until he got his extension but didn't want to leave behind a Carolina defensive unit that he believes can be really great this season.

The highest-paid edge rusher is reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who averages $34 million a season after reaching a five-year, $170 million extension prior to Week 1.

Some of the other top earners include Pittsburgh Steelers' star T.J. Watt ($28 million), Joey Bosa ($27 million) of the Los Angeles Chargers, Myles Garrett ($25 million) with the Cleveland Browns and Khalil Mack ($23 million) of the Chargers.

Now, Burns wants to be included among the biggest names in the game.

And based on his play, he deserves it. The former FSU star has made two consecutive Pro Bowls and is coming off a career year in 2022 in which he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks to go along with 63 tackles and a forced fumble.