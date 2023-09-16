Seahawks' DK Metcalf Fined $21K for Illegal Hit, Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Rams

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been fined for his hit on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in the fourth quarter of Sunday games between the NFC West rivals.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports noted the NFL docked Metcalf $21,854 for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

The incident occurred on the first play of Seattle's drive with 4:51 remaining when Geno Smith completed a pass to Colby Parkinson for an eight-yard gain. Witherspoon was down on the ground and had to be examined by the Rams medical staff.

It wasn't immediately apparent what happened because Witherspoon was on the backside of the play away from the ball covering Metcalf.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, the Fox broadcast replay showed two different angles of Metcalf giving Witherspoon a "hard shove" to the turf when Witherspoon wasn't looking.

Witherspoon was able to walk off the field under his own power after being looked at. Simmons noted the Rams sideline was "irate" after the play. Metcalf was eventually assessed a 15-yard taunting penalty for jawing back and forth with the Los Angeles sideline.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Witherspoon suffered a rib and hip contusion as a result of the hit from Metcalf. The seven-year veteran seems likely to play in Week 2 after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Seahawks went on to lose to the Rams 30-13 in one of the more surprising results from Week 1. Los Angeles was coming off a 5-12 record in 2022 and had to play without Cooper Kupp due to a hamstring injury.

Metcalf led the Seahawks with 47 yards and one touchdown catch on three receptions.