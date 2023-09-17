Dolphins vs. Patriots Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

2 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

This lineup is stacked up on players from Miami's side, and for good reason. The Dolphins are favored to beat the Patriots, plus their offense can be quite difficult to contain.

New England could be without a key member of its defense, as Jonathan Jones is questionable due to an ankle injury. If he's out, it should only lead to greater results for Tagovailoa and Miami's passing attack.

Tagovailoa had a tremendous start to the season by passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' opener vs. the Chargers. He also had success in his only game against the Patriots last season, as he threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

The playmakers around Tagovailoa should lead to big numbers for both him and several of them. Tyreek Hill has a high DFS cost, but Jaylen Waddle could be just as productive. Waddle had four catches for 78 yards in Week 1, and the 24-year-old should build upon that performance in the weeks to come.

It could even be wise to play both Miami running backs in a DraftKings lineup. Jeff Wilson Jr. is on injured reserve, which leaves Raheem Mostert at the lead back. But Devon Achane, a rookie out of Texas A&M, is set to make his NFL debut after missing the season opener because of a shoulder injury.

Mostert was also dealing with a knee ailment early in the week, so him and Achane could even have a close-to-equal split out of the backfield.