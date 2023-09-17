Week 2 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

It's going to cost a lot to get Christian McCaffrey in your lineup ($8,900), especially if you make him your captain. But the San Francisco 49ers' star running back is well worth it. He showed in Week 1 that his first full year with the team is likely going to be a big one, as long as he stays healthy.

McCaffrey ran for 152 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 17 yards in the 49ers' season-opening 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 27-year-old RB is clearly going to get a lot of touches this season, and he should make the most of them.

In Week 2, San Francisco has another favorable matchup, as it's going on the road to face the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. In Week 1, the Rams didn't have a ton of success stopping the run, yielding 4.7 yards per carry in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.