Week 2 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundaySeptember 17, 2023
Week 2 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season didn't exactly bring a ton of huge fantasy performances. Offense was a bit down across the league, and because of that, fantasy scoring outputs weren't quite up to par with most weeks.
But that should change in Week 2. Teams across the league have shaken off the rust a bit coming out of the offseason, and players who are on new squads have had another week to get more comfortable in a new offense.
Not everybody is guaranteed to bounce back or break out, though. Some players' disappointing Week 1 could be the start of a trend.
So, which players should be targeted for daily fantasy lineups this Sunday? Here's some advice for those looking to get into the action on DraftKings.
Pay Up to Center Lineup Around McCaffrey
It's going to cost a lot to get Christian McCaffrey in your lineup ($8,900), especially if you make him your captain. But the San Francisco 49ers' star running back is well worth it. He showed in Week 1 that his first full year with the team is likely going to be a big one, as long as he stays healthy.
McCaffrey ran for 152 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 17 yards in the 49ers' season-opening 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 27-year-old RB is clearly going to get a lot of touches this season, and he should make the most of them.
In Week 2, San Francisco has another favorable matchup, as it's going on the road to face the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. In Week 1, the Rams didn't have a ton of success stopping the run, yielding 4.7 yards per carry in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Of course, no matchup should make daily fantasy players shy away from McCaffrey. He can put up big numbers against any opponent, and he should thrive again in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Tannehill, Burks Could Be a High-Value Stack
This may seem like an unlikely stack to consider for Week 2 (considering how these players fared in Week 1), but quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver Treylon Burks have a strong bounce-back opportunity on Sunday. Last week, Tannehill threw three interceptions and Burks had only two catches for 18 yards in the Tennessee Titans' 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
This week, the Titans are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, who gave up 536 total yards in their season-opening 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins. While Tennessee's offense isn't quite as potent as Miami's high-octane unit, the Titans should still capitalize on this matchup.
Tannehill ($5,000) may be 35, but he's still better than he showed last week. And if he's going to be successful, he'll need to get Burks ($4,500) involved. The second-year receiver could be even more involved Sunday, as DeAndre Hopkins hasn't practiced all week due to an ankle injury.
Even if the Titans don't win, they should compile a good bit of offense. So a Tannehill-Burks stack is something to consider, especially given their affordable DFS price point.
Musgrave Is a Bargain at Tight End
If you're targeting a steal at tight end this week, look no further than Green Bay Packers rookie Luke Musgrave ($3,200). There were some encouraging signs that he's going to be heavily involved in the team's offense during a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
In that game, Musgrave was on the field for 75 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps. He was targeted four times and finished with three catches for 50 yards.
Those numbers should only go up as Musgrave continues to develop his connection with quarterback Jordan Love. And Musgrave's 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame will make him a great target when the Packers get close to the goal line.
Musgrave will have a good opportunity to score his first NFL touchdown on Sunday, when Green Bay goes on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons. There could be a good bit of offense in this matchup, and Love should look to get Musgrave involved again.