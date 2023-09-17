NFL Week 2 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

1 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were expected to get rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson involved in their running game, and that was the case in Week 1. In his NFL debut, the 21-year-old had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson should only get better over the course of the season. And the Colts are likely to continue to rely on his legs, especially while running back Jonathan Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list. It makes Richardson's rushing ability even more valuable.

This week, Indianapolis has another AFC South matchup, as it's going on the road to face the Houston Texans. In Week 1, the Texans proved to be beatable on the ground, as they gave up 110 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.