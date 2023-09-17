NFL Week 2 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

NFL Week 2 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' OutlooksSeptember 17, 2023
There were quite a few surprises during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Not many would have predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals would all begin the year 0-1. And quite a few players didn't look like themselves.
But even star players have off showings, and it's especially normal in Week 1. After all, it takes a little bit for them to get back in a groove following a long offseason.
In Week 2, top players could return to form. And it's important to keep that in mind when betting on player props for this week's slate of games. It wouldn't be surprising if there's much more offense than there was during a relatively quiet Week 1.
With that in mind, here are several player props to consider betting on during Sunday's NFL action. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Anthony Richardson Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Indianapolis Colts were expected to get rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson involved in their running game, and that was the case in Week 1. In his NFL debut, the 21-year-old had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Richardson should only get better over the course of the season. And the Colts are likely to continue to rely on his legs, especially while running back Jonathan Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list. It makes Richardson's rushing ability even more valuable.
This week, Indianapolis has another AFC South matchup, as it's going on the road to face the Houston Texans. In Week 1, the Texans proved to be beatable on the ground, as they gave up 110 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Without a ton of great options in their backfield, the Colts should allow Richardson to run again on Sunday. The Florida product should be more successful, too, making it wise to bet on him to rush for at least 45 yards in the contest.
Zach Wilson Anytime TD (+650)
Nobody expected Zach Wilson to again be the New York Jets' starting quarterback by Week 2. But that's what has happened. Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury minutes into the Jets' opener, and now, they've turned back to Wilson, a third-year QB.
New York may be in a bit of trouble, especially in Week 2, when it goes on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. It could end up being a lopsided matchup, as the Cowboys looked quite impressive while cruising to a 40-0 win over the New York Giants in Week 1.
However, the Jets could rack up some offense as they attempt to keep pace with the Cowboys. Dallas' defense isn't going to post a shutout every week, and New York should have an opportunity or two to punch the ball in the end zone.
Wilson may not be the best passer, but he can score using his legs (five rushing touchdowns over 22 games the past two seasons). It's worth taking a flier on Wilson to score a rushing TD in Week 2, as the wager would be highly profitable.
Amon-Ra St. Brown over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as one of the NFL's top wide receivers the past two seasons, and the 23-year-old started the 2023 campaign on a high note. He recorded six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' season-opening 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions should continue to keep St. Brown heavily involved in their offense, as he's the unit clear top playmaker. And he has the potential to put up more big numbers in Week 2, when Detroit plays its home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
This Lions-Seahawks matchup should feature plenty of points. That was the case when the two teams met during the 2021 season (80 total points) and again in the 2022 campaign (93).
St. Brown should easily finish with at least 76 receiving yards, and he has a good chance of posting his first 100-yard game of the season. So bet the over on this prop, as it should be a safe one to wager on.
