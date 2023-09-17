NFL Week 2 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

2 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

When Rodgers went down injured within the opening minutes of his first game with the New York Jets, it seemed likely they would then go on to lose to the Bills. That's not what happened, though.

Buffalo lost 22-16, largely due to an uncharacteristic performance by star quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble. It wasn't the type of showing he's likely to have too often this season.

Allen should bounce back in Week 2, especially because the Bills have a favorable home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only is Buffalo the clear better team, but Las Vegas is a bit banged up heading into the matchup, with defensive end Chandler Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers already ruled out for the contest.