NFL Week 2 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

September 17, 2023
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season brought quite a few surprises. Several teams that excelled last year (and are expected to do so again this year) didn't get off to the best of starts.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions in the season opener. The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals also began the year 0-1.
Are these teams not going to be as strong as anticipated, or did they just begin on a bad note? We may not know for at least a few more weeks. But bettors will try to predict whether these teams are good or not in the meantime.
With a 13-game slate on tap for Sunday, here are some of the best potential bets to make for the upcoming Week 2 action. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Green Bay Packers Moneyline (+105)
Anybody who thought the Packers' post-Aaron Rodgers era would get off to a bad start was mistaken. Instead, Green Bay continued its dominance over NFC North rival Chicago by cruising to a 38-20 victory in Week 1. It was impressive showing that featured a solid performance by new starting quarterback Jordan Love (245 yards, three touchdowns).
Yet, the Packers are betting underdogs for the second straight game in Week 2. They're going on the road for the second straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons, who are slightly favored.
That's a mistake. While the Falcons could be much improved this year (as they showed with their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1), the Packers are the better, more veteran team. Atlanta will have trouble limiting running back Aaron Jones, much like Chicago did last week.
It seems like a safe, profitable bet to put money on the Packers' moneyline. They have a good chance of starting the 2023 season 2-0.
Buffalo Bills -9 (-108)
When Rodgers went down injured within the opening minutes of his first game with the New York Jets, it seemed likely they would then go on to lose to the Bills. That's not what happened, though.
Buffalo lost 22-16, largely due to an uncharacteristic performance by star quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble. It wasn't the type of showing he's likely to have too often this season.
Allen should bounce back in Week 2, especially because the Bills have a favorable home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only is Buffalo the clear better team, but Las Vegas is a bit banged up heading into the matchup, with defensive end Chandler Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers already ruled out for the contest.
The Bills should be looking to make a statement after their season-opening loss, and expect them to do just that. Bet on them to clear the 9-point spread, as they'll blow out the Raiders in front of their home fans.
Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-118)
Another team that got off to a disappointing start in Week 1 was the Bengals, who lost 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns. Like Buffalo, Cincinnati got an uncharacteristic performance by its star quarterback in the season opener.
Joe Burrow threw for only 82 yards while completing 14 of his 31 pass attempts. The Bengals' offense didn't commit any turnovers, but they compiled only 142 total yards while struggling mightily on third downs (2-for-15).
It would be quite surprising if Cincinnati doesn't come out and play much better in Week 2. It'll be home for the first time this season, and it has a winnable matchup against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
While the Ravens should be a solid team, the Bengals have something to come out and prove. A competitive game is likely to go in Cincinnati's favor by at least four points, making it worth betting on the Bengals to cover the spread.
