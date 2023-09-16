Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

2 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rookie wideout Puka Nacua stepped in for an injured Cooper Kupp in Week One against Seattle, on the road, and in hostile territory, and all he did was catch 10 balls for 119 yards en route to a 30-13 Rams victory.

Despite an oblique injury that limited him in practice, expect him to continue to contribute in the absence of Kupp against a San Francisco 49ers team that is more susceptible to the pass than the team's Week One dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers may suggest.

According to Fantasy Pros, Niners corners Carvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir allowed 58.5 percent and 67.3 percent of catches against them in 2022. Nacua is a rookie but showed the tenacity of a much more seasoned player against the Seahawks and should win some contested balls against those two.

Any fantasy managers expected a repeat of Week One is likely to be disappointed but Nacua will get open and will have the opportunity to reel in some catches against an aggressive defense that can be beaten if the pass rush does not get home.

Following his performance a week ago, and with expectations high that the BYU export can continue to establish himself as one of the best young players in the game, Nacua is currently on 69 and 75 percent of rosters in ESPN and Yahoo leagues, respectively, so do not hesitate if you need wideout help with Kupp sidelined for three more weeks.