Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest InjuriesSeptember 16, 2023
Travis Kelce was among several key players to miss the first week of the 2023 NFL season and despite his impending return to the field against Jacksonville in Week Two, there are still questions about how much he will contribute, creating an opportunity for Fantasy Managers to browse the waiver wire for players who may be more beneficial in Sunday's slate of match-ups.
Two such players are rookies who, thanks to early chemistry with their quarterbacks or a favorable matchup against a questionable defense, should have your attention.
In advance of Week Two, check out these rankings of the top 30 players and the two first-year players deserving of your attention.
All stats from Fantasy Pros unless otherwise noted.
Week 2 Rankings
- Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Waiver Pickup: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Rookie wideout Puka Nacua stepped in for an injured Cooper Kupp in Week One against Seattle, on the road, and in hostile territory, and all he did was catch 10 balls for 119 yards en route to a 30-13 Rams victory.
Despite an oblique injury that limited him in practice, expect him to continue to contribute in the absence of Kupp against a San Francisco 49ers team that is more susceptible to the pass than the team's Week One dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers may suggest.
According to Fantasy Pros, Niners corners Carvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir allowed 58.5 percent and 67.3 percent of catches against them in 2022. Nacua is a rookie but showed the tenacity of a much more seasoned player against the Seahawks and should win some contested balls against those two.
Any fantasy managers expected a repeat of Week One is likely to be disappointed but Nacua will get open and will have the opportunity to reel in some catches against an aggressive defense that can be beaten if the pass rush does not get home.
Following his performance a week ago, and with expectations high that the BYU export can continue to establish himself as one of the best young players in the game, Nacua is currently on 69 and 75 percent of rosters in ESPN and Yahoo leagues, respectively, so do not hesitate if you need wideout help with Kupp sidelined for three more weeks.
Missed out? Consider his teammate, Tutu Atwell, who had an equally great opening season of 2023 with the exact same yardage on four fewer catches. He goes in motion, can play out of the backfield, and is fast enough to take the ball 70 yards in the blink of an eye if given the opportunity.
Waiver Pickup: Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers
Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are expected to play in Week Two, per ESPN, but there is no way to know for sure just how much the injuries that cost them the first week of the season may adversely affect their play.
Enter, Green Bay Packers stud Luke Musgrave.
There is nothing about his stats from a week ago that would make anyone rush out to acquire him for their team. Three catches, 50 yards, no scores. Except, he averaged over 16 yards a catch and against an Atlanta Falcons team that gives up the sixth-most receptions to opposing tight ends, there is a reason he could be in store for a monster Sunday.
Add to it the Falcons have a leaky pass defense across the board and there will be plenty of opportunities for the rookie tight end to further establish himself as a playmaker but, also, develop chemistry with first-year starter Jordan Love.
It will be up to the Packers' run defense, though, to ultimately determine how successful that pair can be. If Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier get going like they did in their first win of the season over Carolina, it will severely limit the number of opportunities to connect that Love and Musgrave will have.
Still, Musgrave is a big, athletic tight end, and considering he is rostered in only 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues, he is a suitable option coming off the bench in replacement of either of the aforementioned bigger stars.