NFL Odds Week 2: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

NFL Odds Week 2: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice NewsSeptember 16, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to out-duel the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. However, the challenge was made more difficult by numerous injuries.
Philadelphia was without running back Kenneth Gainwell, cornerback James Bradberry, safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Nakobe Dean to start the game. They ended up squeaking out a 334-28 victory.
Injuries can and do impact the outcome of games, and they're likely to play a role in the remainder of the Week 2 slate. The challenge, of course, is recognizing where absences could have the greatest impact.
Here, we'll dive into a few of our best bets and lines to avoid following Friday's injury intel.
Stick with the Chargers -3 Versus the Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers fell short against the Miami Dolphins in last Sunday's 36-24 shootout. However, L.A. made plenty of big plays on the ground, finishing with 233 rushing yards.
Doing the same against the Tennessee Titans will prove difficult, as starting running back Austin Ekeler (ankle), is officially doubtful, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, the Chargers were always unlikely to use a run-heavy approach against the Titans. Tennessee has a phenomenal defensive front—one that allowed the league's fewest rushing yards in 2022—and a lackluster secondary.
The Titans ranked dead last in passing yards allowed last season and gave up 282 passing yards in Week 1.
Look for L.A. to attack Tennessee's secondary with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans and Quentin Johnston
With DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable, the Titans simply don't have the offensive playmakers to keep pace unless Derrick Henry completely dominates the game. Even with Ekeler's injury, Los Angeles should win by more than a field goal here.
Back Kansas City -3.5 Against Jacksonville
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars matchup should be one of the most entertaining of the weekend.
Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence are two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league, but they come into this game from opposite directions. The Jaguars are coming off a big divisional win over the rival Indianapolis Colts, while the Chiefs suffered a letdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
Kansas City won both 2022 matchups (including playoffs) against Jacksonville, but the Jaguars aren't looking to the past.
"It's a new year, we've both got different teams, it's a new season," Lawrence said, per Adam Stites of Jags Wire.
Similarly, the Chiefs shouldn't dwell on last Thursday's loss and the miscues that cost them. Instead, they'll refocus and look to avoid an 0-2 start—and they'll do it with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back in the fold.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kelce and Jones will make their 2023 debuts on Sunday after missing Week 1 because of a knee injury and a holdout, respectively.
Kansas City will be closer to the team it was a year ago, and it'll secure a touchdown victory against the Jags.
Take the Bengals at -3 Versus the Ravens
In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like the inept Bengals teams of old against the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow passed for only 82 yards, and the offense struggled to maintain any momentum against the Browns defense and a little Cleveland wind and rain.
These are still the new playoff-caliber Bengals, though, and Week 1 should go down as an aberration. Expect Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. to get back on track to a degree against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
That's part of the reason to back Cincinnati at home here. Injuries are the other factor. According to ESPN's Jameson Hensley, Baltimore has already ruled out offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, interior lineman Tyler Linderbaum, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.
Baltimore won't have running back J.K. Dobbins either, as he was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles tear early in the week.
Cincinnati has won four of its last five meetings with Baltimore (including playoffs) and should hold serve at home in this matchup.
Avoid the Falcons -1.5 Versus the Packers
The Green Bay Packers were favorites early in the week for this one. However, the line has started to swing in favor of the Atlanta Falcons. This could be injury-related, as Green Bay could be without wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones in Week 2.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones (hamstring), Watson (hamstring) and linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) are all questionable.
I'm not entirely convinced that Jones won't go. He didn't return to the game in Week 1 after suffering the injury, but that decision felt precautionary. The other factor to consider here is what may be an improved Packers run defense.
The Falcons are a run-oriented team, and stopping them will be a challenge. However, Green Bay fared well against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, aside from a few Justin Fields scrambles.
Fields has 59 yards on the ground, but Chicago totaled just 122 rushing yards. Players other than the Bears quarterback averaged just 3.2 yards per carry.
The Falcons, meanwhile, gave up gave up 154 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Green Bay has a tremendous No. 2 back in AJ Dillon and can still find yards on the ground.
Atlanta is no lock to win this, and picking the over at 40.5 points feels like a far safer play.
