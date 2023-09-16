NFL Odds Week 2: Betting Tips after Friday's Injury Reports and Practice News

2 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars matchup should be one of the most entertaining of the weekend.



Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence are two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league, but they come into this game from opposite directions. The Jaguars are coming off a big divisional win over the rival Indianapolis Colts, while the Chiefs suffered a letdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.



Kansas City won both 2022 matchups (including playoffs) against Jacksonville, but the Jaguars aren't looking to the past.



"It's a new year, we've both got different teams, it's a new season," Lawrence said, per Adam Stites of Jags Wire.



Similarly, the Chiefs shouldn't dwell on last Thursday's loss and the miscues that cost them. Instead, they'll refocus and look to avoid an 0-2 start—and they'll do it with Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back in the fold.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kelce and Jones will make their 2023 debuts on Sunday after missing Week 1 because of a knee injury and a holdout, respectively.

