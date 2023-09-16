UFC Fight Night 227: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Until recently, Valentina Shevchenko appeared to be indestructible. Her incredible win streak featured the best of the best in the flyweight division and she barely lost a round, much less a fight.

That was until Taila Santos came along and Alexa Grasso built on what Santos was able to do. The Brazilian turned her title shot into an all-out war with a mix of takedowns and submission attempts that tested Shevchenko's abilities on the ground.

Grasso was able to take some things from that fight, apply them and finish the job with a rear-naked choke to pull the upset and grab the belt.

The question is whether she'll be able to repeat those steps en route to a successful title defense.

It's not going to be easy. Shevchenko may be losing her fastball, but she's still an incredible striker and a cerebral tactician.

The problem for Grasso is she didn't show that she could take down Shevchenko in the first fight. Bullet had all four takedowns in the bout and Grasso happened to land the submission that won the fight.

Had Shevchenko simply kept the fight on the feet, she seemed to be on her way to winning on points. Don't expect her to make the same mistake.