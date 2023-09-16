Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

3 of 4

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins



2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions



3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills



4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals



5. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints



6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders



7. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars



8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys



9. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins



10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers



11. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers



12. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks



13. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



14. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans



15. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns



16. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks



17. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers



18. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts



19. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers



20. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens



Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints



There's simply no reason why New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed continues to be undervalued in fantasy. Yes, the Saints have Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, but it's become clear that Shaheed is a big part of the offensive game plan.



Against Tennessee, Shaheed caught five passes on six targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also carried twice for 11 yards.



Carr is a capable distributor, and he's going to get more than one player involved in the passing game. Olave will draw plenty of defensive attention, and with Horn out, Shaheed is likely to get several one-on-one opportunities.

