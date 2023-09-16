5 NFL Teams Better off Fully Embracing the RB-by-Committee Approach Entering Week 2September 16, 2023
5 NFL Teams Better off Fully Embracing the RB-by-Committee Approach Entering Week 2
Settling an ideal snap share can be a challenging task for NFL backfields. Stars occasionally take a strong majority of playing time, but plenty of teams use a by-committee approach.
The latter option looks appealing for several offenses right now.
On one hand, a larger rotation could be intended to ease the workload on a top back. Alternatively, there may be a backup whose performance in Week 1 suggests he should handle more touches.
The list is subjective but based largely on the expectations of each backfield in 2023.
Atlanta Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on Bijan Robinson, there was no question he'd become the featured back.
But they can make Robinson and Tyler Allgeier work together.
The simple evidence is what happened in Week 1, sure. Robinson totaled 83 yards and a score on 16 touches while playing 33 snaps, and Allgeier went for 94 yards and two scores on 19 touches in 29 snaps.
However, this is also an Arthur Smith offense—which means Atlanta is basically going to run the ball as often as possible.
Robinson should be the Falcons' go-to option, but early work for Allgeier is essential to help the rookie navigate a full season in a more physical environment than college.
Carolina Panthers
Since the Carolina Panthers handed Miles Sanders a four-year, $25.4 million deal, the logical plan is relying on him. Sanders played 44 snaps and touched the ball on exactly half of them in Week 1.
Chuba Hubbard, though, is still a quality complementary back whose efficiency is only rising.
After rushing for 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie, he tallied 4.9 last season. Hubbard posted 60 yards on nine attempts—including three of 10-plus yards—in the 2023 opener, as well.
Granted, the committee approach isn't simply because Hubbard is a good player. Carolina is likely to play close games this season, and Sanders is a more valuable pass-catcher. Hubbard can be active in the first half to keep Sanders fresher for late-game moments.
Chicago Bears
David Montgomery exited in free agency, leaving the Chicago Bears with Khalil Herbert as the presumed No. 1 runner in 2023.
Herbert deserves a real chance to prove himself in the role, especially if the Bears properly utilize him as a receiving option. He only had nine catches last season but can be dynamic after the catch.
Yet it's also impossible to ignore Roschon Johnson.
The fourth-round pick out of Texas showcased a powerful running style during his NFL debut. Johnson finished with 55 yards and a touchdown on six carries and five receptions, but he also effectively served as the third-string back behind Herbert and D'Onta Foreman.
Chicago should be starting to work toward a Herbert/Johnson tandem as its preferred committee.
Detroit Lions
The good news? Theoretically, it's happening!
In the opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions gave David Montgomery 55 snaps compared to just 19 for Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit won (good!) but Montgomery managed 74 yards on 21 touches while Gibbs put up 51 yards on nine (less good).
Leading into the Week 2 clash with the Seattle Seahawks, both Lions coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Gibbs will begin to have a larger role.
Montgomery can definitely be a contributor, but Detroit's investment in Gibbs and his upside are worth the lead job.
Tennessee Titans
Is this a controversial take? Maybe?
However, the Tennessee Titans need to have a tough conversation about Derrick Henry's workload.
Over the last four seasons, Henry has tallied 22.7 carries per game. After the powerful back averaged 5.2 yards per attempt in 2019-20, though, he dipped to 4.4 in the last two years.
Multiple factors beyond his control have contributed to the difference, including a bad offensive line in 2022 and a less threatening passing game. Henry is built to shake off tacklers, but it's tough to find space when multiple defenders are quickly in his path.
Still, the Titans have a change-of-pace option in rookie Tyjae Spears, who logged 34 snaps in Week 1 yet managed 28 yards on four touches.
Henry is the unquestioned top back. But if they're going to play Spears, why not—you know—actually use him?