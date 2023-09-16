5 NFL Teams Better off Fully Embracing the RB-by-Committee Approach Entering Week 2

1 of 5

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on Bijan Robinson, there was no question he'd become the featured back.

But they can make Robinson and Tyler Allgeier work together.

The simple evidence is what happened in Week 1, sure. Robinson totaled 83 yards and a score on 16 touches while playing 33 snaps, and Allgeier went for 94 yards and two scores on 19 touches in 29 snaps.

However, this is also an Arthur Smith offense—which means Atlanta is basically going to run the ball as often as possible.