Kiper: Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur a Top-10 NFL Draft Pick, Ranks 5 on 2024 Big Board

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders' breakout performance to start the 2023 season for the Colorado Buffaloes has significantly raised his profile for next year's NFL draft.

In his latest big board update, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the 21-year-old ranked as the third-best quarterback prospect and No. 5 overall player in the 2024 draft class:

"Sanders is unflappable. He throws a great ball, showcasing pinpoint accuracy on intermediate routes and a heater when he needs it across the middle of the field. He can throw strikes on the move to his right or left. He's an excellent decision-maker and is highly competitive, which I love from a quarterback. Having watched Sanders' tape from 2021 and 2022 and the improvement he has shown this season, I see future top-10 pick potential. He's that good. He's only a true junior, which means he could return to school next season and compete to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 class."

The only quarterbacks ahead of Sanders at this point are USC's Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall) and North Carolina's Drake Maye (No. 4 overall).

Playing for his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur has improved statistically every year. He increased his completion percentage by nearly five points from 2021 (65.8) to 2022 (70.4) in two seasons at Jackson State.

In his first two games as a starting quarterback at the FBS level, Sanders has looked incredible. He's completed 77.5 percent of his attempts for 903 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

If Sanders keeps playing at this level, he's going to be one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and will almost certainly be a top prospect in the 2024 draft.

One of the biggest games of the season for college football fans and draft aficionados will be played on Sept. 30 when Sanders and the Buffaloes host Williams and the Trojans at Folsom Field.