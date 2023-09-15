College Football Betting Odds Week 3: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 ScheduleSeptember 15, 2023
College Football Betting Odds Week 3: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule
The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide will be closely watched in Week 3 of the college football season for how they respond to their Week 2 battle.
Texas resides in a prime let down spot at home against the Wyoming Cowboys. The Longhorns could be on cruise control through that contest, but Wyoming's Week 1 performance should have them on guard and ready to approach the game with a high level of awareness.
Alabama needs to bounce back on Saturday, and it should do so against the South Florida Bulls.
Nick Saban's team is playing a weird road game in Tampa, but given how many Crimson Tide fans usually travel, it probably will not be a hostile environment.
The motivation for most teams, including Texas and Alabama, should be to play its best in Week 3 before conference play kicks up in Week 4.
The Week 3 schedule is not great and it serves as a refresh before Week 4 comes in hot with six Top 25 contests.
Week 3 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
Saturday, September 16
No. 3 Florida State (-26) at Boston College (Noon, ABC)
No. 7 Penn State (-14.5) at Illinois (Noon, Fox)
No. 14 LSU (-9.5) at Mississippi State (Noon, ESPN)
No. 15 Kansas State (-4) at Missouri (Noon, SEC Network)
Weber State at No. 12 Utah (2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame (-34.5) (2:30 p.m., NBC)
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia (-27.5) (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 10 Alabama (-33) at South Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)
San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State (-24.5) (3:30 p.m., FS1)
No. 19 Oklahoma (-28) at Tulsa (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina (-7.5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Northwestern at No. 21 Duke (-18.5) (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)
Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa (-28.5) (3:30 p.m., BTN)
Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State (-29.5) (4 p.m., Fox)
No. 8 Washington (-16.5) at Michigan State (5 p.m., Peacock)
Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
No. 11 Tennessee (-6.5) at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)
Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan (-40.5) (7:30 p.m., BTN)
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss (-17.5) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Wyoming at No. 4 Texas (-29) (8 p.m., Longhorn Network)
Hawai'i at No. 13 Oregon (-38) (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (-24) (10 p.m., ESPN)
Wyoming is not creeping up on anyone anymore.
The Cowboys pulled off a stunning Week 1 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders that put the rest of the nation on notice.
Texas will be well aware of the threat posed by the Mountain West side. The message from head coach Steve Sarkisian should be to not let off after the Alabama win and to pummel the nonconference foe in Austin.
Texas beat the Rice Owls by 27 points in Week 1. The final margin of victory should be a bit bigger against Wyoming because of how much confidence the Longhorns' defense is playing with.
The Longhorns gave up 269 total yards per game and held their first two foes to an average of 67 yards on the ground.
Wyoming averaged 170.5 rushing yards in its first two wins. If that strength is taken away, it will struggle to put up any points in Austin.
The spread is huge for a ranked team coming off an emotional road win, but Texas is built perfectly to stop Wyoming and spread bettors should not have to worry about Texas struggling to cover in the fourth quarter.
No. 10 Alabama (-33) at South Florida
Pray for South Florida.
The Bulls reside in one of the worst positions in college football in Week 3.
The American Athletic Conference side has to face a scorned Nick Saban team after a loss.
Saban likely ripped into his team over the last week, and Saturday could feature the taking out of a ton of frustration on the gridiron.
USF scored 62 points and averaged 441 total yards in its first two games, but that came against competition that does not compare to Alabama's defense.
The Alabama defense could smother the USF offense and force a handful of turnovers. That could have happened if Alabama came into the contest with a 2-0 mark.
Jalen Milroe was not particularly impressive in the loss to Texas, and he could use the road trip to Tampa as a reset for the rest of his season.
Alabama can't dwell on the loss much since the Ole Miss Rebels come to Tuscaloosa next week to kick off SEC play.
The Crimson Tide needs a strong performance in all areas of the field, and if they look like Alabama again, they could easily win by five touchdowns against an outmatched opponent.
No. 11 Tennessee (-6.5) at Florida
Tennessee's quest to be the No. 2 team in the SEC East kicks off in earnest in Gainesville.
The Volunteers will likely fight with the Kentucky Wildcats to finish right behind the Georgia Bulldogs in their division.
They can prove their status in that spot with a solid road win against the rival Florida Gators.
Florida struggled to move the ball in its opening loss to the Utah Utes. That was its only game against a Power Five foe so far in 2023.
Graham Mertz could have trouble against a Tennessee defense that limited both of its opponents to 13 points.
The Vols need to be much sharper on offense to win in "The Swamp" after they sleepwalked through a home win over the Austin Peay Governors at home last week.
Saturday could be a launching point for Joe Milton's Heisman Trophy campaign. The new Tennessee starter has 429 passing yards and four touchdowns through two weeks.
Milton holds the edge in the quarterback battle with Mertz, and he could use the primetime game as a showcase of what he brings to Josh Heupel's offense and how far he can take the Vols this season.
Florida's home-field advantage should at least be considered when handicapping this game, but if both teams play at their best, the Gators may not have the offensive firepower to keep up with their long-time rival.
