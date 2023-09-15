College Football Betting Odds Week 3: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

3 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pray for South Florida.

The Bulls reside in one of the worst positions in college football in Week 3.

The American Athletic Conference side has to face a scorned Nick Saban team after a loss.

Saban likely ripped into his team over the last week, and Saturday could feature the taking out of a ton of frustration on the gridiron.

USF scored 62 points and averaged 441 total yards in its first two games, but that came against competition that does not compare to Alabama's defense.

The Alabama defense could smother the USF offense and force a handful of turnovers. That could have happened if Alabama came into the contest with a 2-0 mark.

Jalen Milroe was not particularly impressive in the loss to Texas, and he could use the road trip to Tampa as a reset for the rest of his season.

Alabama can't dwell on the loss much since the Ole Miss Rebels come to Tuscaloosa next week to kick off SEC play.