NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 2

NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 2September 15, 2023
One week into the 2023-24 NFL season, we still don't know what we don't know about these squads, some of whom are forging new identities and others who haven't lived up to high expectations.
But Week 1 did provide us with enough data and storylines that we saw a corresponding shift in NFL futures odds. Ahead of the season kickoff, the three teams with the best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy this season were the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.
Now, ahead of Week 2, the top of the leaderboard has shifted somewhat. Two of those teams still round out the top three, but another team has vaulted ahead of them to claim the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. And that photo of Brock Purdy probably gives you a good idea which team that is.
Let's break down the futures odds you can get right now if you wanted to place a bet on one of the top three teams most likely to win the championship in February.
San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl odds: +650
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL season, there's a new team atop the Vegas odds for Super Bowl LVIII.
After their 30-7 blowout over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers vaulted the Kansas City Chiefs to the top of the Super Bowl odds, at +650, per DraftKings.
There were questions about Brock Purdy heading into this season after he had surgery on his right elbow and worked on rehab through training camp and the preseason. After his Week 1 showing, where he totaled 220 passing yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk, those questions have seemingly been answered.
Christian McCaffery handled things in the ground game, rushing for 151 yards. And to round out their well-deserved reputation as one of the most complete teams in the league, the defense completely shut down Pittsburgh, sacking Kenny Pickett five times and picking him off twice. Nick Bosa, now the highest-paid defensive player in the league, had two tackles and a quarterback hit.
It's not like the 49ers weren't a big Super Bowl favorite before the season. But after Week 1, they're settling into their place as the favorite.
Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +700
No one is panicking about the Kansas City Chiefs' chances of reaching Super Bowl LVIII. They've moved down from being favorites to repeat as champions to having the second-best odds heading into Week 2, at +700. No handwringing is happening.
And people were high on the Detroit Lions heading into this season as well. But not as high as the Chiefs, and certainly not high on Detroit to waltz into Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs rarely lose, and officially turn their Super Bowl celebration into a Super Bowl hangover. Yet that's what happened in Week 1.
The Lions didn't destroy the Chiefs, by any means; they squeaked out a one-point win. But they challenged them all night, brought them back down to Earth and reminded us why it's so hard for Super Bowl champions to repeat.
Many people will point to Travis Kelce missing Week 1 as the reason the Chiefs lost the game. It certainly didn't do the offense any favors. But Patrick Mahomes and his other pass-catchers did not appear to be on the same page. Receivers dropped multiple passes and no one player went over 50 yards. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco averaged 2.9 yards per carry, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn't do much better at 3.7. Mahomes was the team's leading rusher.
But NFL Super Bowl futures are about the long game. Kelce will be back, Mahomes and his receivers will work out the kinks and this team will look dominant again in short order.
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl odds: +700
The Eagles relied heavily on two of their offensive weapons to get the job done against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. D'Andre Swift ran the ball a whopping 28 times, totaling 175 yards and a touchdown. And DeVonta Smith's 63-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter (on 131 yards total) was, in retrospect, the dagger from which the Vikings could not recover.
The Eagles were looking great to Super Bowl bettors early in their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots when they went up 16-0 in the first quarter. But then Philadelphia let New England score 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and had to fight for a 25-20 result.
Thursday night, the Eagles looked much more like a team that could be destined to win the Super Bowl this year. Jalen Hurts' stat line wasn't, on the surface, anything to write home about: 18-of-23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But he also ran the ball into the end zone twice and mastered the interplay between the Eagles' high-octane pass game and bruising run game.
With their 34-28 win in Week 2, the Eagles go to 2-0 on the year and are tied with the Chiefs for the second-best Super Bowl odds.
