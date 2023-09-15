NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 2

2 of 3

Super Bowl odds: +700

No one is panicking about the Kansas City Chiefs' chances of reaching Super Bowl LVIII. They've moved down from being favorites to repeat as champions to having the second-best odds heading into Week 2, at +700. No handwringing is happening.

And people were high on the Detroit Lions heading into this season as well. But not as high as the Chiefs, and certainly not high on Detroit to waltz into Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs rarely lose, and officially turn their Super Bowl celebration into a Super Bowl hangover. Yet that's what happened in Week 1.

The Lions didn't destroy the Chiefs, by any means; they squeaked out a one-point win. But they challenged them all night, brought them back down to Earth and reminded us why it's so hard for Super Bowl champions to repeat.

Many people will point to Travis Kelce missing Week 1 as the reason the Chiefs lost the game. It certainly didn't do the offense any favors. But Patrick Mahomes and his other pass-catchers did not appear to be on the same page. Receivers dropped multiple passes and no one player went over 50 yards. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco averaged 2.9 yards per carry, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn't do much better at 3.7. Mahomes was the team's leading rusher.