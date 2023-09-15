NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck 'Less Likely' Than Dan Marino to Unretire, Make Comeback

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andrew Luck may have made his return to the football world but a return to the NFL gridiron remains very unlikely.

Luck, who is currently serving as an assistant coach at Palo Alto High School, is a fun name to throw around as a potential option for the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury. However, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the chances are so low of him returning that an NFL legend who hasn't played since 1999.

"As one league source explained it to PFT, Luck is less likely to return to the NFL at this point than Dan Marino," Florio wrote.

Marino turns 62 on Friday and has not thrown a competitive pass since the 1999 season. This puts into perspective just how little the chance of the 34-year-old Luck would come out of retirement.

Wanting Luck to fill the role would make plenty of sense for the Jets, given how excellent he was in his playing days. The four-time Pro Bowler had a 53-33 record as a starter and led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs four times.

He retired at 29 years old just ahead of the 2019 season and has not shown any interest in returning.

Additionally, any team that would want to get Luck would need to complete a trade with the Colts, as the organization still holds his rights.