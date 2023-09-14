Andrew Luck Coaching Part-Time at Palo Alto HS; Pro Bowler Retired from NFL in 2019

David Madison/Getty Images

Andrew Luck is back on the gridiron.

The four-time Pro Bowler surprisingly retired at the age of 29 just before the 2019 season, stating mental fatigue. This led to a break from the spotlight for awhile but now he is taking his football knowledge and working with the next generation.

Alex Simon of The Mercury News reported that Luck is serving as an assistant coach at Palo Alto High School in California. This is a return to his college roots as he played for Stanford University, which is across the street from Palo Alto High School.

The return to the game comes after saying he needed to "remove himself from football" when he retired. He had expressed an interest in coaching before with ESPN's Seth Wickersham in December 2022.

"If I were to coach, what would I bring? Well, certainly an experience that's semi-unique on the scale of football experiences." Luck said, per Wickersham. "I shouldn't say semi-unique. Completely unique."

Luck is currently enrolled as a graduate student in Stanford's school of education and did not speak with Simon about his decision to coach.

However, Luck's football resume speaks for itself. His collegiate career was outstanding, throwing for 9,430 yards with 85 touchdowns to 22 interceptions in three seasons. This led to him being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He would lead the Colts to four playoff appearances and amassed 23,671 passing yards in his career. However, he sustained several injuries, including a shoulder injury that cost him his 2017 season, and would make the decision to retire just two years later.

Luck's return to the football world sees him coaching two days a week and working with the junior varsity level as well. While this is not the same as suiting up every Sunday, Luck's return to the game is surely one to keep an eye on.