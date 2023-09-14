Davante Adams Says Jets' Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury Was Like 'Horrible Movie'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The New York Jets were hoping their first season with Aaron Rodgers would be like a movie.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams would have chosen one with a happier ending than the season-ending Achilles tear his former Green Bay Packers teammate suffered Monday.

"It's like a horrible movie," Adams told reporters Wednesday, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons. "You don't want to see the main character go down like that at all, let alone as early as what it was. And I know he was excited and I was definitely excited to see him go out there and ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team, so it sucks."

Adams combined with Rodgers for 68 touchdowns in 108 games over eight seasons with the Packers.

The Jets are set to take on the Raiders in Week 10, but Adams will have to wait until next season for the chance to face Rodgers as an opponent for the first time.

Rodgers suffered the injury four plays into the Jets' season-opener when moving to avoid Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

Adams said he had reached out immediately to Rodgers after seeing the play during a plane ride.

"That's my guy though, so I let him know basically I'm here for him in whatever way that I can," Adams said. "I don't know what I can do to make him feel better at this point, especially obviously with us being in season now as well, but like I said, it sucks and I'm just praying that his mental is in a good spot right now and he continues to overcome it, and obviously that team as well."

Rodgers thanked the people had reached out to him about his injury in a Wednesday Instagram post.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me," Rodgers wrote. "I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love."

Adams spent the 2022 season with the Raiders but did not face the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers.

In Las Vegas, Raiders fans also experienced worry about an early-season injury to a star player when Adams sat out practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.