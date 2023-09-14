Dustin Johnson Says LIV Golf Move Cost Him Spot on USA's 2023 Ryder Cup Roster

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf may be mended, some of the LIV defectors are still feeling the impact of their decision on their careers, namely two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.

Johnson, 39, was not selected to compete in this year's Ryder Cup despite being a part of five previous American teams.

"I would love to be a part of the team," Johnson told The Palm Beach Post Tom D'Angelo. "But to be honest, I haven't really played that well this year. But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn't have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so.

"If I would have been playing on [the PGA Tour], yeah, I would have made the team. Do I think I can help the U.S. team? Absolutely."

