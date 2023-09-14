X

    Dustin Johnson Says LIV Golf Move Cost Him Spot on USA's 2023 Ryder Cup Roster

    Francisco RosaSeptember 14, 2023

    BEDMINSTER, NJ - AUGUST 12: Dustin Johnson of Aces GC walks off the 2nd tee to start round 2 of LIV Golf Bedminster on August 12, 2023 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf may be mended, some of the LIV defectors are still feeling the impact of their decision on their careers, namely two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.

    Johnson, 39, was not selected to compete in this year's Ryder Cup despite being a part of five previous American teams.

    "I would love to be a part of the team," Johnson told The Palm Beach Post Tom D'Angelo. "But to be honest, I haven't really played that well this year. But have I played well enough to be on the team? Yeah. I didn't have the best year. Was it good enough to make the team? I think so.

    "If I would have been playing on [the PGA Tour], yeah, I would have made the team. Do I think I can help the U.S. team? Absolutely."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Dustin Johnson Says LIV Golf Move Cost Him Spot on USA's 2023 Ryder Cup Roster
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.