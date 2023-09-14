Deion Sanders: Jay Norvell 'Messed Around and Made It Personal' with Trash Talk Video

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took a not-so-veiled shot at Deion Sanders on Thursday, the Colorado head coach has found some extra motivation for Saturday's showdown between the two teams.

A video was posted to social media in which Sanders addressed the Buffaloes and made it clear that the comments from Norvell made things "personal."

"Why would you want to talk about us, when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our jobs on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition... they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game... and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great test, a battle of Colorado, but they done messed around and made it personal."

Sanders' comments come after Norvell said during his weekly radio show that he takes his hat and sunglasses off when speaking to adults, which is an obvious reference to Coach Prime.

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Sanders took further umbrage to Norvell's remarks, as The Athletic's David Ubben reported that he said, "I'm a grown man, you telling me what I'm supposed to wear, what I'm not supposed to wear. Please."

Sanders has led Colorado to back-to-back wins and helped the team capture the attention of the football world. The Buffaloes will be seeking their first 3-0 start since 2020 when they face the Rams in what will now be a marquee rivalry game on Saturday.