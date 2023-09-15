Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be Available

1 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Purdy may not put a lot of huge lines on the stat sheet, but he's as rock-solid (Brock-solid?) as just about anyone at the position.



Once he became San Francisco's primary passer in Week 13 last season, he delivered the ninth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks, per FantasyPros. He then picked up where he left off in the season-opener, completing 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two scores en route to a QB10 finish.



He doesn't have the biggest arm or fleetest feet, but he smartly takes advantage of his situation time and again. With Kyle Shanahan calling the shots, and Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle filling the playmaking spots, there is almost always at least one player open, and Purdy usually finds them and feeds them with on-time and on-target deliveries.

