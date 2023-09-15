Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

2 of 3

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Top 20

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR)



2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TEN)



3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at ARI)



4. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAC)



5. Nick Chubb, CLE (at PIT)



6. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYJ)



7. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. GB)



8. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. KC)



9. Josh Jacobs, LV (at BUF)

10. Aaron Jones, GB (at ATL)



11. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BUF)



12. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at DET)



13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. MIA)



14. James Cook, BUF (vs. LV)



15. James Conner, ARI (vs. NYG)

16. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS)



17. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. SEA)



18. Rachaad White, TB (vs. CHI)



19. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. NO)



20. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. IND)



Best matchup: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had a mostly stingy run defense last season, so it's possible their Week 1 generosity was merely a mirage. Still, they were bulldozed in such spectacular fashion (or maybe unspectacular from Miami's perspective) that it's probably smart to assume more opponents could do the same until the Dolphins prove otherwise.



Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers got any and everything they could have wanted against this run defense. L.A. ran the ball 40 times for 233 yards (5.8 per carry) and three scores. Numbers like this simply can't be ignored.



That should be great news for Stevenson, who remains the lead back in New England despite the addition of Ezekiel Elliott. Stevenson handled 12 of the team's 22 carries in Week 1 (Elliott had seven) and was targeted another six times (all of them caught). He wound up with a healthy 89 scrimmage yards on those 18 touches.

