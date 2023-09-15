Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We LoveSeptember 15, 2023
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season got rolling Thursday night with a fireworks-filled collision between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.
Fantasy managers who had no exposure to that game could have ground to make up this weekend, especially for those facing rosters with any one of Kirk Cousins (364 passing yards, four touchdowns), Justin Jefferson (11 catches for 159 yards), T.J. Hockenson (two touchdown receptions), D'Andre Swift (28 carries for 175 yards and a score) or DeVonta Smith (four catches for 131 yards and a score).
If you were left out of those statistical outbursts, though, fear not. There will be ample opportunity to pile up the production over the remaining slate. To that end, let's build our best remaining rankings and spotlight a player with a favorable matchup at each of the three marquee positions.
Quarterbacks
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at JAX)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LV)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN)
4. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (at TEN)
6. Justin Fields, CHI (at TB)
7. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. KC)
8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NE)
9. Anthony Richardson, IND (at HOU)
10. Daniel Jones, NYG (at ARI)
Best matchup: Patrick Mahomes at Jacksonville Jaguars
When elite talent meets a juicy matchup, the potential production goes through the roof.
In other words, any fantasy managers who felt a little let down by Mahomes' 2023 debut (21-of-39 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception) should soon be reminded why they paid such a premium for the prolific passer on draft night.
With top target Travis Kelce seemingly on the mend from the knee injury that kept him out of Week 1, Mahomes should have a field day. Jacksonville's defense allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in Week 1, per Yahoo, after giving up the ninth-most last season.
Projected stats: 301 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Backs
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TEN)
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at ARI)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAC)
5. Nick Chubb, CLE (at PIT)
6. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYJ)
7. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. GB)
8. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. KC)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (at BUF)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (at ATL)
11. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BUF)
12. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at DET)
13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. MIA)
14. James Cook, BUF (vs. LV)
15. James Conner, ARI (vs. NYG)
16. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. WAS)
17. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. SEA)
18. Rachaad White, TB (vs. CHI)
19. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. NO)
20. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. IND)
Best matchup: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins had a mostly stingy run defense last season, so it's possible their Week 1 generosity was merely a mirage. Still, they were bulldozed in such spectacular fashion (or maybe unspectacular from Miami's perspective) that it's probably smart to assume more opponents could do the same until the Dolphins prove otherwise.
Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers got any and everything they could have wanted against this run defense. L.A. ran the ball 40 times for 233 yards (5.8 per carry) and three scores. Numbers like this simply can't be ignored.
That should be great news for Stevenson, who remains the lead back in New England despite the addition of Ezekiel Elliott. Stevenson handled 12 of the team's 22 carries in Week 1 (Elliott had seven) and was targeted another six times (all of them caught). He wound up with a healthy 89 scrimmage yards on those 18 touches.
Projected stats: 16 carries for 72 yards, five receptions for 31 yards, one touchdown
Wide Receivers
Top 20
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NE)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LV)
5. Davante Adams, LV (at BUF)
6. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. KC)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYJ)
8. DK Metcalf, SEA (at DET)
9. Chris Olave, NO (at CAR)
10. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL)
11. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs. LAC)
12. Keenan Allen, LAC (at TEN)
13. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR)
14. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NE)
15. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DAL)
16. Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR)
17. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CHI)
18. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)
19. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU)
20. Amari Cooper, CLE (at PIT)
Best matchup: Keenan Allen at Tennessee Titans
Because the Chargers had so much success with the ground game in Week 1, they didn't need to air it out all that much. But when they did let it fly, they made it cleat that Allen still sits atop their pass-catching hierarchy.
He easily paced the team with nine targets, which he turned into six receptions for 76 yards. The next closest players in targets were Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams with five apiece. No one else had more than three.
That level of volume alone might suggest Allen is in for a big Week 2, but this matchup brightens his outlook even further. The Titans allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and the second-most last week.
Projected stats: Nine receptions for 106 yards, one touchdown