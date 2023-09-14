Bills' Stefon Diggs Addresses Josh Allen Rumors with Von Miller in Voncast B/R Video

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs reiterated there's no friction between he and teammate Josh Allen during his appearance on Bleacher Report's The Voncast.

Diggs said too much was made of the moment when he looked visibly frustrated and seemed to say something in Allen's direction on the bench during Buffalo's AFC divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The three-time Pro Bowler added he never requested to leave Buffalo this offseason.

Speculation over Diggs' happiness arose again in the offseason when he missed the Bills' first mandatory minicamp workout in June. Head coach Sean McDermott went so far as to say he was "very concerned, very concerned" by the wide receiver's absence.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described the matter as an "in-house situation" that didn't involve any contractual matters. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin followed up to report that Diggs was frustrated with "his role in the offense and his voice in play-calling"

By August, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported the 29-year-old wanted to be traded in part because "he has lost a level of belief" in the Bills. Diggs quickly refuted that on social media.

His newest comments may do little to quell the discourse surrounding his future in Buffalo, and the team's season-opening loss will be partially to blame.

The scrutiny toward Allen, who had four turnovers in that defeat, will only intensify if the Bills are falling short of expectations, and it would inevitably spill over into whether their performances are leading Diggs to rethink his situation.