Deion Sanders' Colorado Passes Ohio State for Highest Average Ticket Prices in CFB

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes boast the most expensive ticket in all of college football, surpassing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The average ticket for Colorado home games costs $517, according to Andrew Cohen of Front Office Sports, which is up 11 percent from last weekend's win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The average cost of an Ohio State ticket is $512 for home games, per Cohen.

The demand for Colorado tickets has surged following the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach. After the team's upset victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1, the Buffs sold $430,000 worth of tickets in three days, according to Cohen.

Sanders revamped nearly the entire Colorado roster ahead of the 2023 season, highlighted by the transfers of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Both followed Coach Prime to Colorado from Jackson State.

Both Shedeur and Hunter have been in the Heisman conversation through the first two weeks of the season and they're hoping to keep the momentum going this weekend before a difficult matchup against Oregon on Sept. 23.

The Buffaloes are off to a hot start following an upset win over TCU and a home victory over Nebraska to improve to 2-0 entering the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

The hype surrounding the Buffaloes will continue on Saturday as ESPN and Fox will host their pregame shows in Boulder. ESPN's First Take, the Pat McAfee Show and SportsCenter will also broadcast live in Colorado this weekend.