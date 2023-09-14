X

    Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Says He'd Throw for 6K Yards If He Played in Today's NFL

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 14, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino looks on prior to a game between the Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Nobody in NFL history has thrown for 6,000 yards in a season, but Dan Marino believes he potentially could if he played in today's game.

    The Miami Dolphins legend joked around about it during an interview with Kevin Clark:

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    I asked Dan Marino if he'd put up 6,000 yards if he played in this era 👀. <a href="https://t.co/zuOQhyVxiV">pic.twitter.com/zuOQhyVxiV</a>

    "The best part about this is I'm retired and I don't have to prove it," he said. "Yes, we'd throw for 6,000 yards … It would be a lot of fun. I wish I could."

    To the Hall of Famer's credit, he threw for 5,084 yards in 1984 when it was much harder to put up head-turning numbers through the aerial attack than it is today because of different rule changes and style of play.

    That was one of five seasons in which Marino led the league in passing yards and six seasons in which he surpassed 4,000 yards through the air. Peyton Manning holds the all-time record for passing yards in a single season with 5,477, which he set in 2013.

    Marino's mark of 5,084 still stands as the 12th most in a season with the top 11 all coming from 2011 through 2022 in a testament to how different the game is when it comes to the passing attack.

    "You can't hit the quarterback the way you used to," Marino said. "You can't get a shot in the head, they can't go to your knees. And I think that's a good thing because when I played you were allowed to do that. Players could take shots at you."

    It might not be as much of a stretch as it seems on the surface to suggest Marino could throw for 6,000 yards in today's game.