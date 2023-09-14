Cowboys Rumors: Brandin Cooks Has Sprained MCL Injury; WR Working with Rehab Group

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There are some injury concerns with one of the Dallas Cowboys' top wide receivers going into Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, wide receiver Brandin Cooks suffered a sprained MCL. Hill also noted that head coach Mike McCarthy said the pass-catcher was working with the rehab group during Thursday's practice.

The Dallas passing attack didn't have to do much during its season-opening win against the New York Giants.

That's because the Cowboys defense and special teams turned in a dominant performance that included seven sacks, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, five forced fumbles and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in the 40-0 blowout.

Add two rushing touchdowns from Tony Pollard, and the wide receivers could afford to have a quiet day as Cooks tallied two catches for 22 yards and Dak Prescott threw for 143 yards.

It may take more production from the aerial attack against a strong Jets defense, which makes Cooks' status all the more concerning. While CeeDee Lamb will remain the go-to option, Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert would be asked to play larger roles if the veteran is sidelined.

Dallas acquired Cooks via trade this offseason in an underrated move to boost its passing game.

The 29-year-old has six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on a resume that includes stops with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.

He isn't widely seen as a game-changing superstar, but he has been consistently productive throughout his career and is looking to continue that pattern during his first season with a Cowboys team that has Super Bowl aspirations.